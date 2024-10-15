Global Automated Cell Culture Market To Exhibit Significant Growth At A CAGR Of ~7% By 2030 | Delveinsight

New York, USA, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Automated Cell Culture to Exhibit Significant Growth at a CAGR of ~7% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The demand for automated cell culture is mainly driven by rising investments in cell-based research, advancements in cell culture technology, and an increasing emphasis on regenerative medicine, among other factors, during the projected period from 2024 to 2030.

DelveInsight's Automated Cell Culture Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading automated cell culture companies' market shares, challenges, automated cell culture market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market automated cell culture companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Automated Cell Culture Market Report



As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global automated cell culture market during the forecast period.

In the product type segment of the automated cell culture market, the systems category had a significant revenue share in the automated cell culture market in 2023.

Notable automated cell culture companies such as Thermofisher Scientific Inc., DH Life Sciences, LLC., Molecular Devices, LLC., Merck KGaA, Lonza Group AG, Sartorius AG, Cytocentric, Corning Incorporated, Agilent Technologies Inc., Cytiva, CYTENA GmbH, FORMULATRIX, Nucleus Biologics, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Hamilton Company, Brooks Automation, Inc., Tecan Trading AG, and several others, are currently operating in the automated cell culture market.

In October 2024, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies , a medical technology firm, announced a partnership with Nova Biomedical to facilitate automated cell culture sensing. This will be achieved by integrating Terumo BCT's Quantum Flex Cell Expansion System with Nova's BioProfile FLEX2 Automated Cell Culture Analyzer. In February 2023, ThermoFisher Scientific and Celltrio announced their collaboration to bring a fully automated cell culture system to biotherapeutics customers. The collaboration integrated the ThermoScientific Momentum workflow scheduling software with the Celltrio RoboCell cell line automation platform to address the unmet market need for high-throughput automated cell line culturing and maintenance.

Automated Cell Culture Overview

Automated cell culture is revolutionizing the field of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals by enhancing efficiency and reproducibility in the cultivation of cells. This technology utilizes robotic systems, sophisticated software, and integrated sensors to manage the entire cell culture process, from media preparation to cell monitoring and harvesting. By minimizing human intervention, automated systems reduce the risk of contamination and human error, allowing researchers to focus on data analysis and experimental design. Additionally, these systems can operate continuously, optimizing cell growth conditions and enabling high-throughput screening of drugs or genetic modifications.

The advantages of automated cell culture extend beyond mere efficiency; they also contribute to more consistent and reliable results in research and development. By standardizing the culture environment, such as temperature, pH, and nutrient levels, automation ensures that cells are exposed to the same conditions throughout the experiment. This consistency is crucial for applications in regenerative medicine, cancer research, and vaccine production, where precise cellular responses are required. As automation technology continues to advance, it promises to further enhance the scalability of cell-based therapies and the development of novel bioproducts, paving the way for breakthroughs in personalized medicine and biotechnology innovation.









Automated Cell Culture Market Insights

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the automated cell culture market compared to other regions. This can be attributed to a significant patient population in North America affected by various diseases, including cancer and asthma. Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on research and development by major manufacturers, along with a rise in clinical and research initiatives related to automated cell cultures, contributes to the market's growth in this region. The biotechnology sector is expanding, with advancements in cell culture technology systems and a heightened demand for these technologies in vaccine production in the U.S. Additionally, the U.S. government supports medical research, prioritizing healthcare as a key objective. In 2023, Molecular Devices introduced the AI-driven CellXpress.ai automated cell culture system, featuring capabilities such as automated passaging, image analysis, and data management for streamlined cell culture processes.

Moreover, the United States stands as the largest global market, bolstered by a developed healthcare infrastructure and a strong uptake of advanced technological products, driven by increased healthcare spending from the government. Collectively, these factors are expected to stimulate growth in the North American automated cell culture market throughout the forecast period.

Automated Cell Culture Market Dynamics

The automated cell culture market is witnessing dynamic changes driven by advancements in technology, increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and a growing emphasis on reproducibility and efficiency in research . Automation technologies in cell culture are aimed at enhancing productivity while minimizing human error, thereby facilitating high-throughput screening and large-scale production of biologics . The integration of robotic systems and automated culture vessels allows for the cultivation of multiple cell lines simultaneously, streamlining workflows in laboratories and manufacturing facilities.

A significant driver of growth in the automated cell culture market is the rising demand for personalized medicine and the development of targeted therapies . As pharmaceutical companies invest more in the research and development of biologics, including monoclonal antibodies and vaccines, there is a heightened need for efficient and reproducible cell culture processes. Automated systems not only improve scalability but also enhance the quality of cell-based products, which is crucial for regulatory compliance. This trend is further supported by collaborations between academic institutions and biotechnology firms , pushing the boundaries of cell culture applications.

Moreover, the market is influenced by technological innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, which are increasingly being integrated into automated cell culture systems. These technologies enhance data analysis, enabling better decision-making and optimization of culture conditions. Additionally, the development of advanced sensor technologies allows for real-time monitoring and control of environmental parameters, ensuring optimal growth conditions for cells. This convergence of automation with cutting-edge technology positions the market for sustained growth as researchers and companies seek to harness these capabilities.

However, challenges remain in the automated cell culture market, particularly concerning the high initial investment costs and the need for specialized personnel training . Smaller laboratories and startups may find it difficult to adopt such advanced systems due to budget constraints. Moreover, there is a continuous need for the standardization of automated processes to ensure consistent results across different platforms and applications. Addressing these challenges will be crucial for the broader adoption and integration of automated cell culture solutions.

