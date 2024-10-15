J.P. Morgan Private Capital Hires Paris Heymann To Expand Technology Investment Capabilities

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Private Capital , the venture and growth equity arm within J.P. Morgan Asset Management, today announced the appointment of Paris Heymann as a new Co-Managing Partner. Mr. Heymann's expertise in late-stage private and crossover investing will broaden the platform's investing practice. With strategies across technology, consumer, and life sciences, Private Capital leverages J.P. Morgan's global presence to invest in companies across stage, sector, and geography.

Paris Heymann

"We are delighted to welcome Paris to J.P. Morgan Private Capital," said

Patrick McGoldrick, Managing Partner, J.P. Morgan Private Capital .

"With his extensive experience, investing in leading companies across stages, Paris is well positioned to enhance the existing Growth Equity Partners team. Paris will be instrumental in exploring innovative strategies to further expand our investment platform."

Mr. Heymann joins from Index Ventures where he served as Partner and helped establish the firm's New York office, focusing on software, data, and AI companies across horizontal and vertical markets. Prior to Index, Mr. Heymann was Partner at Arena Holdings where he invested globally in public and private technology companies. His previous investment experience

includes Albert Invent, Built Technologies, Celonis, Dataiku, Databricks, Figma, KnowBe4, Nourish, ServiceTitan, and Wiz, among others.*

"I'm thrilled to join J.P. Morgan Private Capital," said

Paris Heymann, Co-Managing Partner, Growth Equity Partners, J.P. Morgan Private Capital . "I look forward to building upon our foundation as one of the world's leading asset managers."

"Paris is a key addition to our growing Private Capital platform and J.P. Morgan Asset Management is committed to building strategies that meet the needs of our clients and the market environment," said Jed Laskowitz, Global Head of Private Markets.

"Talent is critical to everything we do, and we are excited to welcome Paris to our firm."

Biography

Paris Heymann is Co-Managing Partner of Growth Equity Partners (GEP) and a part of the Private Capital management team. Paris joined from Index Ventures in 2024 where he served as Partner and helped to establish the firm's New York office. At Index, he oversaw investments in Albert Invent, Built Technologies, Nourish, and Wiz, among others. Before Index, Paris was Partner at Arena Holdings where he invested globally in public and private technology companies including Celonis, Databricks, Dataiku, Figma, KnowBe4, and ServiceTitan. He began his career at Bain Capital within the North American Private Equity group. Paris holds a B.A. in Political Economy from Williams College.