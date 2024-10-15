عربي


Neurogenomics Market To Reach $4.68 Billion By 2031--Exclusive Report By Meticulous Research®


10/15/2024 10:31:29 AM

Neurogenomics Market Research Summary:

Particulars

Details

Number of Pages

~250

Format

PDF

Forecast Period

2024–2031

Base Year

2023

CAGR (Value)

16.6
%

Market Size (Value)

$4.68 Billion by 2031

Segments Covered

By Offering

.
Next-generation Sequencing

o
Systems

o
Kits & Reagents

§
DNA Extraction and Amplification Kits & Reagents

§
Library Preparation and Target Enrichment Kits & Reagents

§
Quality Control Kits & Reagents

o
Other NGS Kits & Reagents

.
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

o
Systems

o
Kits & Reagents

.
Microarray

o
Readers & Scanners

o
Kits & Reagents

§
DNA and RNA Microarray Kits & Reagents

§
Protein Microarray Kits & Reagents

§
Tissue Microarray Kits & Reagents

.
Software & Services

By Application

.
Research Applications

o
Target identification

o
Functional Studies

o
Variant Discovery

o
Transcription Factor Binding Analysis

.
Clinical Applications

By End User

.
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

.
Academic & Research Institutes

.
Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Countries Covered

North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Revvity, Inc. (U.S.), Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc. (U.K.), and MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (China)

