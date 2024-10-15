Neurogenomics Market To Reach $4.68 Billion By 2031--Exclusive Report By Meticulous Research®
Date
10/15/2024 10:31:29 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
U.K.
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Browse More Related Reports -
Next generation sequencing market is expected to reach $27.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2023–2030 -
The
NGS automation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022–2029 to reach $1.33 billion by 2029 -
China
Neurogenomics Market is expected to reach $562.1 million by 2031 from an estimated $162.1 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031 -
Neurogenomics Market Research Summary:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Number of Pages
|
~250
|
Format
|
PDF
|
Forecast Period
|
2024–2031
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
CAGR (Value)
|
16.6
%
|
Market Size (Value)
|
$4.68 Billion by 2031
|
Segments Covered
|
By Offering
.
Next-generation Sequencing
o
Systems
o
Kits & Reagents
§
DNA Extraction and Amplification Kits & Reagents
§
Library Preparation and Target Enrichment Kits & Reagents
§
Quality Control Kits & Reagents
o
Other NGS Kits & Reagents
.
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
o
Systems
o
Kits & Reagents
.
Microarray
o
Readers & Scanners
o
Kits & Reagents
§
DNA and RNA Microarray Kits & Reagents
§
Protein Microarray Kits & Reagents
§
Tissue Microarray Kits & Reagents
.
Software & Services
By Application
.
Research Applications
o
Target identification
o
Functional Studies
o
Variant Discovery
o
Transcription Factor Binding Analysis
.
Clinical Applications
By End User
.
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
.
Academic & Research Institutes
.
Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
|
Countries Covered
|
North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America and Middle East & Africa
|
Key Companies Profiled
|
Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Revvity, Inc. (U.S.), Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc. (U.K.), and MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (China)
Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Pvt.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,
California, 96001, U.S.
USA : +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC : +91 744-7780008
Email - [email protected]
Visit Our Website:
Connect with us on LinkedIn-
Content Source: pressrelease/1252/neurogenomics-market
Logo:
SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN15102024003732001241ID1108780990
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.