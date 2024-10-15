Kuwait Marks White Cane Safety Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Some 24 bodies and institutions devoted to the rights of disabled people assembled in Kuwait on Tuesday to mark the international "White Safety Cane Day," an initiative that acknowledges the plight of the visually impaired.

Kuwait's Public Authority for Disability Affairs has always pursed an "open-door" policy in a bid to meet the needs of people with disabilities, the state body's acting deputy chief for medical, psychological and social services Dr. Khalifa Al-Haila told the gathering, saying such an approach is in line with the "instructions" of the country's social affairs minister.

The large turnout of some 24 institutions and organizations devoted to the rights of people with disabilities has made this occasion unlike no other, according to the event's chief organizer Abdurrahman Al-Adwani told KUNA amid the festivities.

On the significance of such events, Kuwait Ophthalmic Society member Dr. Faisal Al-Jassar said these endeavors offer a chance to "generate awareness" about the different forms of disabilities, as well as offer some advice on some remedies and treatments available. (end)

