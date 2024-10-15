(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operator Training Simulator Size, Share and Trends Analysis 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global operator training simulator market is expected to reach USD 21.9 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2030. Significant investments made by companies on training and development of site workers and employees are driving the demand for OTS platforms globally. The availability of innovative OTS platforms enriched by technologies such as AI and immersive 3D virtual reality is also expected to work well for the market.



The use of simulation solutions traces back to several decades in industries such as airline, military, nuclear power, and energy. Driven by governmental regulations, a major factor encouraging the use of OTS solutions, an increasing number of companies are adopting a variety of simulations to ensure employee safety in unusual and emergencies encountered in real-life scenarios. For instance, Hydrocarbon Process Industries (HPI) have used OTS solutions for over three decades. The use of part-scope analog and digital panel board simulator solutions in these industries has resulted in a notable improvement in accident prevention rates. Therefore, the market conditions are highly conducive as OTS solutions are considered highly important in petrochemical and energy plants.

An operator training simulator is configured at the production site prior to the operations of the plant, which makes training possible for engineers and workers. It is beneficial for workers to enhance work skills and display efficiency with calculated efforts. Industries are increasingly recognizing that offering on-the-job training and upgrading skills of operators can lead to a notable rise in their annual profits. Therefore, industrial units are investing in simulation solutions to enable operators with knowledge upskilling via timely training sessions.

The market is highly fragmented and competitive. The key players operating in the operator training simulator market include Honeywell International, Inc., ABB Group, Andritz AG, Aspen Technologies, Inc., EON Reality Inc., Mynah Technologies LLC, and Siemens AG.

Operator Training Simulator Market Report Highlights

Of the key end use areas examined in the report, the medical & healthcare sector is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The healthcare industry places an unparalleled emphasis on patient safety.

In terms of component, the hardware segment dominated the market in it serves as the fundamental building block upon which operator training simulators are designed.

The console operator segment held the highest market revenue share in 2023. Console operators are required to manage intricate systems and processes that demand high technical proficiency and decision-making ability.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. Owing to the high number of software providers and thriving manufacturing, energy, and automotive industries in the region. The rising demand for a skilled workforce and educational awareness is also driving the growth of the regional market The evolution of simulation technologies such as 3D virtual reality-based simulation is expected to change the overall scenario of the market during the forecast period. The leading players in the Operator Training Simulator market include:

ABB

ANDRITZ

Applied Research Associates, Inc.

Aspen Technology Inc.

AVEVA Group Limited

CORYS

DNV GL

Emerson Electric Co.

ESI Group

FLSmidth

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

