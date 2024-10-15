Bioveritas To Present At ALBC NEXT 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

David Austgen, BioVeritas CEO

CEO of pioneering SAF company to discuss the company's unconstrained for conversion of biomass into truly sustainable fuel

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BioVeritas , LLC, a leading sustainable fuels and biochemicals company redefining the future of SAF, today announced that David Austgen , chief executive officer of BioVeritas, will present at ABLC NEXT 2024 on October 23rd in San Francisco. Mr. Austgen will specifically speak at the NEXT SAF Summit and showcase BioVeritas' SAF technology advancements at the 5:15PM PT session at Hotel Nikko.Mr. Austgen will participate in a panel of SAF leaders highlighting the newest innovations in the SAF industry. His presentation will focus on BioVeritas' proprietary technology platform that can convert a wide range of feedstocks through Directed Mixed-Culture Fermentation and Low-Energy Acid Recovery into sustainable, low-carbon intensity aviation fuel.“BioVeritas has unlimited growth potential,” stated Mr. Austgen.“The BioVeritas Process utilizes more feedstocks and less energy to deliver superior carbon intensity, without any grand assumptions. We solve the most pressing issues for SAF and can meet the strict technical requirements with the feedstocks and technology available today.”BioVeritas, LLC, is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments.###About BioVeritas, LLCBioVeritas, LLC, headquartered in Bryan, Texas, is a sustainable fuels and biochemicals company. The BioVeritas ProcessTM unlocks more feedstocks and uses less energy to deliver superior carbon intensity for innovative industrial companies. For more information on BioVeritas, please visit .About Ara PartnersAra Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure investment firm focused on industrial decarbonization. Founded in 2017, Ara Partners seeks to build and scale companies with significant decarbonization impact across the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors. The company operates from offices in Houston, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Dublin. Ara Partners closed its third private equity fund in December 2023 with over $2.8 billion in capital commitments. As of June 30, 2024, Ara Partners had approximately $6.3 billion of assets under management. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit

Nicolia Wiles

PRIME|PR

+1 512-698-7373

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.