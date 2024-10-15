Pentagon declares US to send THAAD air defense system to Israel

(MENAFN) The Pentagon announced on Sunday that the United States will deploy a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery to Israel in response to the increasing threat posed by Iran. This decision, made at the direction of and authorized by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, comes after Iran's unprecedented missile against Israel on April 13 and October 1. According to Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder, the deployment aims to enhance Israel's air defenses and demonstrate the U.S. commitment to protecting Israel and Americans in the region from potential ballistic missile threats.



Ryder noted that the THAAD battery will complement Israel's integrated air defense system, reinforcing the security measures already in place. He emphasized that this deployment is part of broader adjustments made by the U.S. military in recent months to support Israel's defense and safeguard American personnel from Iranian attacks and those by Iranian-aligned militias.



This is not the first time the U.S. has deployed a THAAD battery to the region. A THAAD battery was previously sent to the Middle East last year following the October 7 attacks to protect American troops and was also deployed to Israel in 2019 for training purposes and integrated air defense exercises.



The context for this deployment includes Iran's launch of at least 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on October 1, which was described as retaliation for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

