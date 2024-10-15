Regional presidents in previous colony ‘snub’ British king

(MENAFN) The heads of six Australian states have decided to forgo attending a reception for King Charles III during his upcoming visit to Australia, a move that highlights ongoing debates about the nation’s ties to the British monarchy. The British monarch himself has indicated that he would not oppose Australia transitioning to a republic.



Although Australia has been fully independent since 1986, it still recognizes the British monarch as its head of state. A held in 1999 aimed at establishing a republic ultimately failed, largely due to the enduring popularity of Queen Elizabeth II at the time. As Charles prepares to arrive in Australia later this week, the premiers of six federal states have informed the government that they will not attend the reception in Canberra, citing prior commitments.



Bev McArthur, a Liberal MP and head of the Australian Monarchist League, criticized the decision, describing the state leaders' absence as “completely indefensible.” She accused them of engaging in “gesture-led politics” and wearing “republican hats” as a way to insult the king.



King Charles will be the second reigning British monarch to make an official visit to Australia, following his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in 2022. With her death, the Australian Republic Movement (ARM) has reignited its campaign for Australia to become a republic, asserting that the country deserves to stand on equal footing with other nations globally.



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has previously expressed his belief that Australia “should have an Australian as our head of state.” He has indicated support for a new referendum on the issue, despite the 1999 vote, in which 54.9% of Australians opted to retain the monarchy.



As the royal visit approaches, the decisions of the state leaders and the discussions surrounding Australia’s future as a constitutional monarchy versus a republic continue to stir public interest and debate. The outcome of these discussions may significantly influence Australia's national identity and its relationship with the British crown moving forward.

