Italy Targets Corporate Taxes To Bridge $10 Billion Budget Gap

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Italy's faces a challenging task as it seeks to increase tax revenue from companies. The administration aims to collect an additional €4 billion ($4.36 billion) by adjusting tax thresholds and removing certain deductions for businesses.



This move comes as Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti and his team work to address a €9 billion ($10 billion) deficit in the country's plan. The 2024 budget, totaling around €28 billion, focuses on supporting low and middle-income earners.



More than half of the budget is dedicated to extending payroll tax cuts, a key promise made during Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni 's campaign. However, the government must also meet European Union demands to reduce its budget deficit.



Italy's deficit reached 7.2% of GDP in 2023, significantly higher than initial projections. The government has set ambitious targets to bring this figure down to 4.3% in 2024 and below 3% by 2026.



These goals align with EU fiscal rules but present a significant challenge for the administration. Italy's public debt remains a major concern, standing at 137.3% of GDP in 2023.







This figure is the second-highest in the European Union , surpassed only by Greece. The Meloni government faces the daunting task of reducing this debt while stimulating economic growth and fulfilling electoral promises.

Italy's Economic Outlook

A recent multi-year revision of Italy's economic data has provided some relief. The revision resulted in a reduction of nearly three percentage points in the country's debt ratio.



Nominal GDP for 2023 is now estimated to be €42.6 billion higher than previously projected, lowering the debt-to-GDP ratio to 134.6%.



Despite this positive adjustment, Italy's debt remains significantly higher than other major European economies. France's debt stands at 109.6% of GDP, Spain's at 107.5%, and Germany's at a comparatively low 64.8%.



Projections suggest Italy's debt may rise to 140.6% in 2024 and 140.9% in 2025. The Meloni government's approach to this fiscal challenge has been a mix of targeted spending and attempts at fiscal prudence.



The 2024 budget includes measures to support families and reduce taxes for workers, aiming to boost economic activity. However, these policies also put pressure on public finances.



The European Commission has placed Italy under special monitoring due to its high deficit and debt levels. Although we have made some progress, the projected debt reduction remains modest compared to the scale of the problem.



Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to decline only marginally from 140.2% in 2023 to 139.6% in 2026. As Italy navigates these fiscal challenges, the outcomes of its policies will be closely watched by investors, credit rating agencies, and EU partners.



The success or failure of Meloni's approach could have significant implications for Italy's economic future and its standing within the European Union.

