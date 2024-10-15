Baku Expo Centre Hosts 29Th Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition
The 29th Azerbaijan International "Construction" Exhibition
(BakuBuild) took place in Baku. Azernews reports
that the event will run from October 15 to 17 at the Baku Expo
Centre.
This event is not only a significant milestone in the
construction sector but also a unique opportunity to explore a
dynamic market, find reliable partners, and establish new business
connections.
BakuBuild is recognised as the largest international exhibition
of construction and decoration materials in Azerbaijan and the
Caucasus. Last year, the exhibition attracted a large number of
participants and visitors:
Companies: 391
Countries: 23
Exhibition area: 10,752.75 m2
Number of visitors: 10,750
Participating in the BakuBuild exhibition is an excellent
opportunity to learn about new trends, meet leading industry
companies, and discuss collaboration opportunities with
international firms.
Smartexpo will be at this
event with booths that constitute a significant part of the
exhibition space. The company operates in Azerbaijan, Turkey,
Russia, Germany, and other countries, creating unique,
high-quality, and customized stands. They understand the importance
of leaving a positive impression on visitors and strive to exceed
expectations at every stage.
Smartexpo is recognized as a
reliable partner for the design and installation of exhibition
stands. With its extensive and professional team, the company
fosters creativity, brings ambitious ideas to life with innovative
solutions, and achieves excellence by delivering customers' orders
on time. Their professional team, composed of innovative creators
and exhibition stand builders, is ready to support clients in
creating eye-catching and inspiring spaces.
Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this remarkable event!
BakuBuild is a platform for exchanging experiences, finding new
partners, and expanding business horizons. Come and explore the
variety of opportunities this exhibition offers with your own
eyes!
