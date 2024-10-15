Millennium Physician Group Announces Leadership Transition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tesha Simpson, Seasoned Healthcare Executive, to Serve as Chief Executive Officer, Effective January 2025

Clay Richards, Executive Chairman, to Continue to Serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer to Ensure a Smooth Transition

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Physician Group ("MPG" or the "Company"), a value-based physician group with more than 900 healthcare providers across the Southeast, today announced that Tesha Simpson will join the Company as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025. Clay Richards, the Company's Executive Chair of the Board, will continue to serve as interim CEO during the transition period.

"Tesha is a leader in growing nationally recognized healthcare providers and we are thrilled to welcome her as CEO of MPG," said Clay Richards. "She is an effective and experienced executive who understands the critical role of the physician and the promise of the value-based care approach. She possesses the right combination of experience, knowledge and commitment to MPG's mission that makes her the clear choice to lead the Company in this next chapter. I look forward to working with Tesha to continue enhancing MPG's offering and capabilities for providers and patients."

"I have long been impressed with MPG's advanced primary care model and commitment to improving patient outcomes, and I am excited to work closely with the Company's leadership and team members beginning next year," said Tesha Simpson. "MPG is well-positioned to continue accelerating innovation in primary care and providing additional resources for our physicians, advanced care practitioners and patients."

About Tesha Simpson

Tesha Simpson has extensive experience in leadership roles in the healthcare delivery industry, most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of Guidelight Health, a national mental health provider she co-founded, since 2023. Prior to joining Guidelight Health, Tesha served as the Chief Operating Officer of AMSURG, a nationally recognized company that specializes in ambulatory surgery center services. Tesha previously oversaw strategy and operations for all channels and capabilities for JSA Healthcare (a DaVita Medical Group company) and for Optum Florida, in her capacity as Chief Operating Officer for both organizations. Tesha has also held several clinical quality and performance improvement positions with Morton Plant Mease and Evergreen Manor. Tesha earned an D.N.P., M.S. and B.S. in Nursing Science from the University of Florida.

About Millennium Physician Group

Headquartered in Fort Myers, Millennium Physician Group (MPG) has quickly become a leading physician group in the Southeast with more than 900 healthcare providers. Services center on primary care and are complemented by specialty care, walk-in centers, radiology and lab services, physical therapy, telehealth, wellness programs, home health, hospital care, and multiple care management programs. Nationally recognized as a leader in value-based care with consistently high levels of physician engagement, MPG aims to create a genuinely connected healthcare experience for patients by providing a comprehensive and coordinated approach to healthcare and become "Your Connection to a Healthier Life".

