Cyberdise Launches Freemium Edition At It-Sa Expo & Congress 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Cyberdise launches a free, full-feature Freemium Edition of its awareness solution with a 600-message limit. Attend it-sa 2024 for live demos at Booth 6-246.

GERMANY, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cyberdise, a Swiss provider of AI-powered cybersecurity awareness solutions, announces the release of its Freemium Edition at it-sa & Congress 2024, one of Europe's premier IT security events. The Freemium Edition, launched to commemorate Cybersecurity Awareness Month, is a fully functional, no-cost version of Cyberdise's platform designed for smaller organizations, cybersecurity professionals, and individuals. The platform provides users with the tools to implement phishing simulations, conduct awareness training, and manage their own cybersecurity campaigns.

The it-sa Expo & Congress will take place in Nuremberg, Germany, where Cyberdise will host live demonstrations at Hall 6, Booth 6-246. Attendees will have a chance to witness how the Cyberdise simplifies phishing simulation and awareness management through pre- configured templates, customizable training modules, and detailed reporting features.

“The theme of this year's Cybersecurity Awareness Month, 'Cybersecurity is everyone's business,' resonates with our mission at Cyberdise, which is why we are launching the Freemium Edition to make cybersecurity awareness tools available to everyone,” said Palo Stacho, Managing Director of Cyberdise AG.

Key Features of the Cyberdise Freemium Edition:

. Phishing Simulations: Conduct up to 600 phishing simulations using customizable templates.

. Training & Awareness Modules: Access 15 phishing email simulation templates and 4 pre-configured training courses to enhance organizational security awareness.

. Scalable Technology: Built using PHP, TypeScript, PostgreSQL, and Docker for high

performance, scalability, and security.

. Multilingual Support: Available in up to 12 languages.

. Future Features: Advanced AI-based email generation, and additional security

features will be available in future updates.

