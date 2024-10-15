Brazil’S Trade Surplus Reaches $1.4 Billion In October
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Economy showed strong performance in the second week of October 2024. The country's exports reached $7 billion, while imports totaled $5.6 billion.
This resulted in a trade surplus of $1.4 billion for the week. The total trade flow amounted to $12.6 billion, according to official data.
The Foreign Trade Secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade , and Services provided these figures. For the entire month so far, exports have totaled $12.5 billion. Imports, on the other hand, reached $10.1 billion.
This created a positive balance of $2.4 billion and a trade flow of $22.7 billion. Looking at the year-to-date numbers, Brazil's exports have reached an impressive $268 billion.
Imports for the same period totaled $206.5 billion. This resulted in a trade surplus of $61.5 billion and a total trade flow of $474.5 billion.
The daily average for exports in the first two weeks of October stood at $1.393 billion. For imports, the daily average was $1.128 billion. Compared to the same period last year, the trade flow grew by 5.5%.
A closer look at different sectors reveals some interesting trends. The agricultural sector saw a decrease in exports of $66.41 million, or 21.7%.
The extractive industry experienced a slight increase of $0.49 million, or 0.1%. The manufacturing industry grew by $44.08 million, representing a 5.9% increase.
On the import side, the agricultural sector grew by $2.42 million, or 14.4%. The extractive industry, however, saw a decrease of $9.05 million, equivalent to 11.2%.
The manufacturing industry showed significant growth, increasing by $160.18 million, or 18.4%. These figures demonstrate Brazil 's robust trade performance.
The country continues to maintain a healthy trade surplus. This balance supports economic stability and growth, benefiting both businesses and consumers alike.
