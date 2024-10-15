Series of Israeli airstrikes targets Khan Yunis, various other locations within Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Tonight, a series of Israeli in Khan Yunis and various other locations within the Gaza Strip has led to significant casualties among Palestinian civilians. Reports from the Wafa news agency indicate that several individuals have been confirmed dead, with many more suffering injuries following the bombing in the Bani Suheila area, located to the east of Khan Yunis.



Local sources have confirmed that at least two people were killed and several others when Israeli warplanes struck a home near the Radi petrol station, west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. These were not isolated; Israeli aircraft also targeted southwestern regions of Gaza City and the Nuseirat refugee camp, exacerbating an already critical situation for residents.



Additionally, Israeli artillery units fired three shells into the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, located southwest of Gaza City. This bombardment coincided with two airstrikes on the same area. Eyewitnesses reported that a house occupied by children and women ignited following military shelling, particularly affecting a residence belonging to the Al-Sharif family in the Falluja area, situated west of Jabalia refugee camp. Emergency responders have encountered significant challenges in accessing the site due to the ongoing violence.



In a troubling development, Israeli forces have also been reported to detonate residential buildings in eastern Jabalia town, further intensifying the destruction and humanitarian suffering in the northern Gaza Strip.



As violence continues to escalate, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens, with many families trapped in conflict, struggling to obtain medical care and find safety amid relentless bombardments. The situation remains dire, with no indication of a de-escalation in hostilities, leaving numerous civilians vulnerable and in desperate need of assistance.

