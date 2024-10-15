Clarus Unveils A Mobile Dry-Erase Glassboard With Built-In Desk

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarus introduces Atmus Mobile Desk, a dual-sided dry-erase glassboard on wheels with-get this-a flip-up desk on both ends. The name "Atmus" is short for "autonomous" because Clarus wants to give people "the autonomy to work how and where they want."

They are certainly on trend for 2024. Research shows that people increasingly prefer flexible spaces that let them be productive how they see fit. While remote and hybrid setups offer that freedom, employers must still cater to diverse work preferences in-office as well.

In that spirit, Clarus says Atmus adapts to any work style. It offers ample writing room for brainstorming and collaboration. The innovative flip-up desk provides a convenient space to work. And it rolls anywhere, so workers can freely set up a workstation wherever they please.

Atmus is especially practical in healthcare settings, where nurses can use the movable board for patient communication and the desk to rest laptops for data entry. And the non-porous glass is crucial since it wipes three times cleaner than non-glass surfaces and never stains or ghosts.

Product Designer Cade Shuck says, "We are here to help people support their people. They deserve to work in whatever way helps them be productive and, more importantly, lead happy work lives."

"Clarus is here to help people work smarter," president and CEO

Gil Gibson added. "Atmus is another great way we do that, and it is just one of the roles we play in helping businesses, education spaces, and healthcare grow into the future."

