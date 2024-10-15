Qetaifan Projects Announces School Operator

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qetaifan Projects, the developer for Qetaifan Island North and a subsidiary of Katara Hospitality, has announced the name of the school operator.

The announcement was made during a press held on the second day of the Cityscape 2024 at the Doha Exhibition and Center.

The press conference was attended by Hesham Sharaf, Chief Operations Officer, Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Head of Business Development; Professor Ralph Tabberer, the former Director-General of the UK education sector and Vice Chairman of GSM Middle East and Samer Malaeb, COO of the British company Aplomado Investments Ltd, alongside a large presence of local and international media.

The school is located within the service areas in the center of Qetaifan Island North, next to the medical center and the mosque. It will be managed by Global School Management (GSM), currently managing approximately 165 schools worldwide with a total capacity of 45,000 students.

The school will span an area of 30,245 square meters, with a total built-up area of approximately 17,000 square meters.

The project will include classrooms, a main school hall, a library, a science and technology building, a gymnasium, Hesham Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer, added:“This step comes as part of completing the vision of creating a fully integrated island, which includes various aspects of life, such as education and healthcare. We hope its benefits will extend to the residents of the island and those around it.”

He also expressed his appreciation for the trust placed in Qetaifan Projects by Aplomado and Fenton Whelan, with support from British banks, for investing in Qetaifan Island North to host such a significant educational institution that covers all stages from kindergarten to high school. He considered this partnership a continuation of Qetaifan Projects' success in the field of development.

Sheikh Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Head of Business Development of Qetaifan Projects, stated:“Creating constructive and purposeful partnerships is a strategic choice for us at Qetaifan Projects.

"Today, we are proud to announce the name of the school operator, a new global name joining Qetaifan Island North. Our goal is to establish a significant educational institution that enriches the educational landscape in our country. We expect the school to attract investors to the island, as it will offer all educational services at a high and competitive global standard."

"We also anticipate that the school's reach will extend beyond the island's residents and open its doors to neighbouring areas.”

On this occasion, Samer Malaeb, COO of Aplomado Investments ltd, said:“We see that Qatar has much more to offer, in addition to the attractive investment environment it provides to investors. The best time to invest is during times of challenge, as this presents opportunities. Qatar, being a promising investment market, makes us proud of our partnership with Qetaifan Projects, and we look forward to more opportunities and investments.”