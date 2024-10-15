Bath & Body Works issues apology after controversy arose regarding packaging of candles

(MENAFN) Bath & Body Works has issued an apology after a controversy arose regarding the packaging of one of its candles, which some customers likened to Ku Klux Klan hoods. The candle in question, named “Snowed In,” was briefly available for purchase on the company’s website before being promptly removed following the backlash. The design featured a paper snowflake cutout, but its appearance led to significant criticism, causing many to question the appropriateness of the packaging.



The candle's packaging was intended to depict a snowflake, with its white, cone-shaped edges and two cut-out holes situated near the center. However, many customers took to social media to express their discontent, stating that the design was reminiscent of KKK hoods. One Instagram user remarked, “I have never seen a snowflake that looks like that,” while another emphasized, “This wasn't an accident.” This led to a wider discussion about the implications of the design and whether it was insensitive or not.



On the other hand, there were individuals who defended the design as a simple oversight rather than a deliberate act. Some users suggested that the design was poorly executed and should have never received approval. One Instagram commenter pointed out, “It's just a poorly executed design - that shouldn't have been approved.” Another added, “This is a paper snowflake. I would not have looked at that and thought it was a racist candle.” These differing opinions highlighted the divided perspectives on the issue.



In response to the situation, a spokesperson for Bath & Body Works clarified that the design mistake was unintentional and emphasized the company's commitment to addressing the issue. The spokesperson stated, “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward.” This acknowledgment indicates the company's awareness of the potential harm caused and its dedication to ensuring better oversight in future designs.

MENAFN15102024000045015839ID1108779064