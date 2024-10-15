2,500Kg Of Drugs Set Alight In Nimroz
Date
10/15/2024 4:10:06 AM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
ZARANJ (Pajhwok): The Counter-Narcotics Department has set alight 2,500 kilograms of different types of drugs in northwestern Nimroz province, an official said on Tuesday.
Police chief Maulvi Abdul Wasi Raihan told Pajhwok Afghan News the narcotics seized by security forces three months ago were torched today in compliance with a court decision.
He said the narcotics included heroin, marijuana, crystal, acid and K tablets.
According to Raihan, 67 people detained in connection with drug smuggling have been referred to judicial organs for trial.
hz
MENAFN15102024000174011037ID1108778972
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.