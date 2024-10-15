2,500Kg Of Drugs Set Alight In Nimroz

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ZARANJ (Pajhwok): The Counter-Narcotics Department has set alight 2,500 kilograms of different types of drugs in northwestern Nimroz province, an official said on Tuesday.

Police chief Maulvi Abdul Wasi Raihan told Pajhwok Afghan News the narcotics seized by security forces three months ago were torched today in compliance with a court decision.

He said the narcotics included heroin, marijuana, crystal, acid and K tablets.

According to Raihan, 67 people detained in connection with drug smuggling have been referred to judicial organs for trial.

hz