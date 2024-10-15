Young Entrepreneurs Media Forum To Kick Off On Nov 15

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC) and the Young Entrepreneurs Club (YEC) announced that they will organise the“Young Entrepreneurs Forum” from November 15 to 16, under the auspices of the of Sports and Youth.

In a press hosted by the Chamber yesterday, QC Acting General Manager Ali bu Sherbak Al Mansori said that the forum aims to enhance the role of young entrepreneurs in the media field, noting that it addresses the challenges facing these entrepreneurs.

He highlighted that the forum would bring together a group of innovative youth, investors, and media experts.

Al Mansori underscored the Chamber's support for empowering entrepreneurs and developing their innovative ideas.

He pointed out that the forum provides an important platform for entrepreneurs to gain necessary knowledge, learn about successful media experiences, and connect with their peers and experts.

The QC Acting General Manager also affirmed that the forum would feature panel discussions showcasing the lessons learned from successful businesses and the experiences of media entrepreneurs.

He expressed hope that it would support innovation, enhance cooperation among youth, and result in outcomes that foster the role of entrepreneurs in the national economy in line with Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030.

Dr. Ibrahim Khalid Al Sulaiti, President of the Youth Entrepreneurs Club, stated that the 'Young Entrepreneurs Media Forum' is organized in cooperation with Qatar Chamber, Media City, the Ministry of Sports and Youth, Snoonu, Qatar Living, and Al Jazeera Training Institute, with the participation of 40 companies and media partners.

Al Sulaiti assured that the forum reflects a commitment to supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs in the media sector, emphasising the importance of highlighting Qatari entrepreneurs in this crucial field, especially since Qatari youth possess immense potential and creative power that can significantly impact the media industry.

For his part, Abdullatif Al Mana from HUB Business Center underscored the Center's keenness to sponsor the forum, which supports entrepreneurs and contributes to their empowerment in the economy.

He noted that the HUB Center offers a fully furnished and equipped workspace that is ready for immediate use.

During the press conference, two sponsorship agreements were signed between the Young Entrepreneurs Club, HUB Business Center, and Contactless Company.