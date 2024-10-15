3rd IREEC 2024 officially starts on Monday in Tehran

(MENAFN) The 3rd Iran Energy Efficiency and (IREEC 2024) officially commenced on Monday at the Milad Tower Conference Center. This year’s conference aims to spotlight investment and economic opportunities within the realm of energy efficiency, emphasizing the critical role that efficient energy use plays in the country’s broader economic strategy. The event serves as a platform for discussions surrounding the latest advancements, technologies, and strategies in energy efficiency, catering to various stakeholders, including policymakers, industry leaders, and academic experts.



A notable lineup of speakers is scheduled to address the conference, with prominent figures from both governmental and non-governmental sectors participating. Among those expected to share their insights are Malek Shariati, a member of the Parliament Energy Committee, and Arash Najafi, who leads the Energy Committee of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA). Their contributions are anticipated to foster rich discussions on the current energy landscape in Iran, as well as the policies and initiatives needed to enhance energy efficiency across different sectors.



The conference is designed not only to highlight the significance of energy efficiency but also to encourage collaboration and knowledge exchange among participants. Through various sessions, attendees will explore innovative solutions, case studies, and best practices that can contribute to reducing energy consumption and improving sustainability in Iran’s energy sector. The IREEC 2024 thus presents a unique opportunity for stakeholders to align their goals and strategies towards achieving greater energy efficiency.



The event is set to conclude on Tuesday, October 15, wrapping up two days of intensive discussions and networking. As the energy sector faces increasing pressures to adapt to climate change and sustainability goals, the insights gained from this conference will be invaluable in shaping Iran’s energy policies moving forward. The IREEC aims to pave the way for future investments and initiatives that promote energy efficiency, ultimately supporting the country’s economic growth and environmental sustainability.

