Kuwait Amir's Rep. Departs To Belgium For GCC-EU Summit
Date
10/15/2024 3:12:00 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's representative, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation on Tuesday departed to Belgium to lead Kuwait's delegation attending the first GCC-EU summit due in Brussels.
His Highness the Amir's representative was seen off at Kuwait International Airport by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji, and Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel. (end)
