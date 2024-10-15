Kuwait, Palestine Eye Crucial Points In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha will once again play the role of a neutral host when Palestine and Kuwait face off in a crucial Asian Qualifier for the 2026 today. The match kicks off at 7:00pm.

With both teams struggling to make their mark, Palestine –who are placed at the bottom of the Group B points table, and Kuwait – who sit a spot above today's counterparts, will be eager to revive their campaigns after recent setbacks.

Palestine, despite a strong start with a goalless draw against Asian powerhouse South Korea, suffered two consecutive losses after that, 1-3 defeat to Jordan and a 0-1 loss to Iraq.

Makram Daboub's men, who created history last year by reaching the knockout stage in AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, will be aiming to replicate their Doha heroics.

“We are happy to be in Qatar, and we have wonderful memories here, whether from the Arab Cup or the Asian Cup. We look forward to achieving victory,” Daboub said during a pre-match press conference, yesterday.

However, despite highlighting that they will do their best to fight for full points, the Tunisian coach admitted that his team is not at full strength.

“We are suffering from instability in the lineup due to injuries and absences. We have collected one point from three matches, and tomorrow's match is important to restore our chances. The Kuwait team is a direct competitor for third and fourth places,” Daboub said.

Mosab Al Battat, captain of the Palestine team thanked the Qatar Football Federation for hosting the encounter amidst the chaos back at home.

“We thank the Qatari Federation for this hosting. The morale is high among the players,” Al Battat said.

Meanwhile, Kuwait, positioned just one point above Palestine, are also in need of a win.

After sharing points with Jordan (1-1) and Iraq (0-0), Kuwait suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Oman.

Coach Juan Antonio Pizzi said the match will be a difficult affair.

“The match against the Palestine team tomorrow will be difficult, and each match is different from the previous one with its own calculations. The psychological aspect and mental focus are very important. We are looking forward to achieving the three points,” Pizzi said.

Kuwait are aiming to end a 40-year absence from the FIFA World Cup since their last and only appearance in 1982, and Pizzi's side is looking to secure full points with the hope of reigniting their chances in the group stage.

“We are looking forward to achieving three points. However, we are suffering from several injury setbacks, but we will try to put the appropriate lineup for the match,” Pizzi said.

Kuwaiti player Reda Abu Jabara said the mistakes from previous matches have been addressed and the team is ready.

“We are hoping to appear in a satisfactory manner. We were able to address some of the mistakes of the previous match and we want the three points to maintain our chances in the group,” Abu Jabara said.

With South Korea and Iraq already in the lead - both having seven points each – Jordan and Oman occupy the third and fourth spots in Group B respectively. Kuwait are fifth, followed by Palestine in sixth, which means both teams will need a major turnaround to advance from the group stage.