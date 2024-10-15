(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- **Empowering Women: A Milestone Event by NEBAF and AMMWEC Inspires Change**The New England Bangladeshi-American Foundation (NEBAF) and the American Muslim Multifaith Women Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) jointly hosted a powerful Women's Empowerment event on October 6, 2024. This transformative gathering focused on education, health, and independence, bringing together a diverse group of accomplished speakers, community leaders, and advocates dedicated to supporting women's advancement.The event highlighted the importance of creating spaces for women to thrive, starting with the keynote address by *Raxa Patel*, an Economic Empowerment Specialist at Saheli Boston. Patel, a staunch advocate for domestic violence survivors, shared her experience of using both advocacy and technical expertise to bring lasting change to marginalized communities.“True empowerment comes from a combination of education and action,” Patel stated as she urged the audience to leverage their skills to advocate for those in need.*Dr. Neelima Singh*, a seasoned medical professional with over 15 years of experience, gave an insightful presentation on the role of preventive health services in women's wellness. Dr. Singh emphasized the importance of access to innovative health technologies and preventative care, stressing that health empowerment is foundational to a woman's ability to lead a full and independent life.The event also turned its focus to economic and housing issues, with *Councilman Burhan Azeem* highlighting his commitment to affordable housing in Cambridge. Azeem's upcoming bill aimed at increasing housing access will play a critical role in the well-being and security of local families, as stable housing is essential for broader community empowerment.Attendees gained practical knowledge through workshops led by financial expert *Pia Owens*, who shared negotiation techniques and strategies to help women advocate for themselves in personal and professional environments. Owens underscored the need for financial literacy as a key element of independence.Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC, delivered an impassioned message about the power of community collaboration in empowering women.“We must come together as a collective force to uplift and empower one another. That's how we drive lasting, meaningful change,” Ali affirmed. She also praised the partnership between NEBAF and AMMWEC, calling it a testament to the impact of working together for a common goal. Ali reminded the attendees that violence against women is a huge problem and we must work to stop it, and remembered that sexual violence against women on October 7 by Hamas terrorist was an affront to Islamic values.*Soraya Deen*, a board member of AMMWEC, took the stage to guide attendees through an enlightening discussion on self-awareness and mindfulness, reminding everyone of the importance of mental wellness in the empowerment journey.The conversation around education was led by *Dr. Nazli Kibria*, a prominent sociologist whose research on international migration and family dynamics has shaped discussions on how women's education has a positive, far-reaching impact on society.“Educating women creates ripples of change that benefit families, communities, and societies at large,” Dr. Kibria noted, emphasizing the transformative power of education.The event was not just an opportunity for discussion-it was a celebration of resilience, strength, and unity. Raizel Mashood, NEBAF's lead student ambassador, captured the spirit of the event perfectly:“We are building a network of empowered individuals ready to create lasting transformation in our communities.”Subrina Farah, NEBAF's Education Director, expressed gratitude to the speakers, participants, and partners who made the event a resounding success.“Together, we are taking crucial steps toward empowering women and fostering a supportive and inclusive community,” Farah remarked.The event was made possible through the support and collaboration of multiple organizations, including Saheli Boston and the Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence (ATASK), which provide vital resources to survivors of domestic violence. Their involvement underscores the event's broader mission of empowering women across all areas of life.For more information on NEBAF and upcoming events, please visit [NEBAFinc]( ).**Contact:**Farhana KhorshedExecutive Director, New England Bangladeshi-American Foundation...[NEBAFinc]( )

