stc launches its “Your Awareness protects you” campaign to spread awareness on breast cancer

Kuwait, 14 October 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, launched its latest breast cancer awareness campaign called, “Your Awareness protects you” in line with Breast Cancer Awareness Month to promote early detection and prevention. The initiative is part of stc’s ongoing commitment to foster health and wellbeing across the community in line with its extensive corporate social responsibility framework.



The campaign consists of both internal and external events and collaborations aimed at promoting early detection and prevention throughout the month of October. Launching Breast Cancer Awareness campaign comes as an annual initiative initiated by stc to spread awareness on the disease and the different early detection methods available.



This year, stc has partnered with the Kuwait Oncology Association, which was established in 2005 and falls under the umbrella of the Kuwait Medical Association. The association seeks to spread awareness and enhance the quality of healthcare and awareness for cancer patients and healthcare providers in Kuwait. The association’s goal is in line with stc’s annual campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer and increase health awareness to enhance the health of our society through effective community partnerships between private entities and institutions and governmental bodies. Through our collaboration with the Kuwait Oncology Association, stc will publish educational and informative content by specialized doctors on its digital channels to raise awareness and provide health advice related to breast cancer.



The campaign activities will include various challenges that will be held at The Athlete’s Foot in The Avenues, one of the brands represented by Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Co. This initiative aligns with the two companies' shared principles of CSR, with health and fitness as key pillars of their sustainable strategies.



Aside from its external activities, stc has organized a special event for female employees on breast cancer awareness in collaboration with Alia International Hospital. The event included specialists from Alia International Hospital that provided female employees with valuable insights related to early detection and performing regular check-ups. Female employees also got a chance to participate in private health screenings conducted by the hospital, as well as receive coupons for free mammograms.



Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, “Breast Cancer Awareness Month is considered to be one of the primary awareness campaigns organized under our CSR program. We are proud to launch our new campaign with esteemed partners such as the Kuwait Oncology Association, Alia International Hospital and Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Co. The campaign, as well as our involvement with various organizations, aims to emphasize our role as a responsible corporate leader dedicated to promoting health awareness. We hope that this campaign creates a lasting impact that empowers individuals to take proactive steps in safeguarding their health.”



She added, “As a digital pioneer and telecom leader, stc highly values the importance of spreading awareness on key issues that impact the community. This also comes in line with our CSR and sustainability strategies, in which we actively aspire to serve our society through informative programs and initiatives that educate and empower individuals. We believe that it is our duty as a Company within the private sector to play our responsible role and contribute in diverse ways. Having said that, we look forward to witnessing the participation at the various initiatives that will be held under our campaign, and will continue to organize similar cause-driven initiatives as part of our CSR framework.”







