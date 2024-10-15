Endoscopic Ultrasound Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.88 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The endoscopic ultrasound market has grown steadily, expanding from $1.27 billion in 2023 to $1.37 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8%. Key factors include growth in cancer research, increasing healthcare expenditure, more endoscopic procedures, a preference for early diagnosis, and an increase in outpatient diagnostic centers.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The endoscopic ultrasound market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $1.88 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This anticipated expansion is driven by the rising incidence of gastrointestinal disorders, an increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, a growing elderly population, the expansion of healthcare facilities, and heightened awareness and adoption of endoscopic ultrasound (EUS). Key trends during this period include innovations in imaging technology, the creation of portable and user-friendly devices, advancements in endoscopic techniques, the development of integrated imaging systems, and technological integration with digital health.

Growth Driver Of The Endoscopic Ultrasound Market

The increased prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the endoscopic ultrasound market in the future. Gastrointestinal diseases refer to a variety of medical conditions affecting the digestive system, including the stomach, intestines, liver, and pancreas. The incidence of gastrointestinal illnesses is on the rise due to changes in dietary habits, the consumption of contaminated food or water, infections caused by pathogens, and lifestyle factors like sedentary behavior, smoking, and alcohol use. Endoscopic ultrasound aids in diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal diseases by providing healthcare professionals with improved visualization and maneuverability during procedures, leading to better patient outcomes and facilitating early detection and intervention.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Fujifilm, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, HOYA Corporation, STERIS Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Cook Medical LLC, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, CONMED Corporation, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., Max Healthcare Institute Limited, Hitachi Medical Systems America, Esaote S.p.A., SonoScape Medical Corp., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, NDS Surgical Imaging LLC, Medi-Globe Corporation, Endo Tech LLC.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Size?

Companies in the endoscopic ultrasound market are developing diagnostic ultrasound systems to improve imaging quality, diagnostic accuracy, and minimally invasive care. These systems utilize high-frequency sound waves to create real-time visual images of internal organs, tissues, and blood flow, aiding in accurate medical diagnoses.

How Is The Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Endoscope, Ultrasound Probe, Needle, Accessories, Ultrasonic Processors, Other Products

2) By Application: Gastrointestinal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Pancreaticobiliary Disease, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Endoscopic Ultrasound Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Definition

Endoscopic ultrasound combines endoscopy with ultrasound technology to provide detailed images of internal organs and structures. Using an endoscope equipped with an ultrasound transducer, this diagnostic imaging method excels in visualizing challenging areas, offering precise cross-sectional images for comprehensive evaluations.

Endoscopic Ultrasound Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global endoscopic ultrasound market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Endoscopic Ultrasound Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on endoscopic ultrasound market size, endoscopic ultrasound market drivers and trends, endoscopic ultrasound market major players and endoscopic ultrasound market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

