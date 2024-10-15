J&K Take 3 Points Against Maharashtra In Ranji Opener
Date
10/15/2024 12:06:22 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K earned three points from their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Maharashtra on Monday at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. Even though the game ended in a draw, the J&K team showed grit and determination to put points on the table.
The hosts scored a mammoth 529/7 in their first innings, with Shubham Khajuria becoming the first J&K batter in 22 years to score a double hundred. Along with Shubham's 255, wicketkeeper Shivansh Sharma made 106 not out. J&K then bundled out Maharashtra for 428, as Aquib Nabi returned with figures of 5-100. Having taken an innings lead, the host team was guaranteed the three points. In the second inning, J&K was 38/0 when the match ended in a draw.
