Lebanon: Israeli Warplanes Kill 2,309 People, Injures 10,782 Others

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- The Public Emergency Center of the Lebanese of Health said on Monday that due to Israeli raids, 2,309 Lebanese were killed and 10,782 others in various parts of the country.

A statement by the center said that the total death toll and injuries were accumulated since October 8th until Sunday (yesterday).

"Israeli yesterday on Nabatieh Governorate resulted in the injury of 29 individuals," the statement added.

In the Bekaa Governorate, Israeli airstrikes yesterday caused injuries to 5 individuals, while in Baalbek-Hermel Governorate, two were wounded as a result of the bombardments. (Pickup previous)

fz







MENAFN14102024000071011013ID1108777979