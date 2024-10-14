Drive To Success: CFO Intelligence Magazine Discusses Strategy With Three Women Cfos From Innovative Japanese Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CFO Intelligence Magazine showcases insights from three trailblazing women CFOs, revealing their strategies for overcoming challenges.

- Andy Zezas, CEO of CFO Intelligence

CALIFON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The just-released Fall edition of CFO Intelligence Magazine features in-depth interviews with three remarkable CFOs who all happen to be women: Konica Minolta's Holly DeSantis, Sharp Electronics' Moonsun Park, and Kyocera Document Solutions America's Leonie Forristal. They're in the same industry, but each faced unique challenges: we found the common thread in their solutions.

Other highlights in this issue:

FlexPaths CEO and Co-founder Meryl Rosenthal reveals how CFOs can get remote employees back to the office without alienating them.

How AI is reshaping the purchasing space. Find out from Seth Catalli, CRO of international autonomous procurement and sourcing firm Globality.

Maureen Wilner, Founder and CEO of The Wilner Group recruiting organization, shares how to attract and retain high-performance people.

Find out how Altesa Acting CFO Andy Drechsler aligned personal goals with professional ones, boosting investors while seeking a cure for a deadly disease.

More intelligence: expert columnists from MetLife Investment Management, IBM, Real Estate Strategies Corporation and others weighing in on must-know issues:

Even if the Fed has licked inflation, business owners may be in for a roller coaster ride

Is now the time to embrace AI?

Don't Let Real Estate Derail Your Buy-Side M&A Transaction

Does non-GAAP reporting lull companies into a false sense of security?

About CFO Intelligence:

CFO Intelligence brings together middle-market and enterprise company CFOs and senior finance executives from diverse industries to forge beneficial peer relationships, share insights and ideas, enhance their careers, and drive growth at the companies they serve. CFOs connect at our exclusive in-person CFO Dinner & Luncheon Discussions, receptions, conferences, private members-only events, and at digital events. CFOs gain intelligence, position themselves as thought-leaders, participate in the success of their peers, and promote their companies via CFO Intelligence magazine, the CFO Business Sentiment Index, CFOs in Motion video interviews, by being recognized as CFO Influencers, by participating in industry sector groups, and more.

About CFO Intelligence Magazine:

CFO Intelligence Magazine delivers visionary perspectives and proven case studies from creative and accomplished CFOs at some of the most successful and sophisticated companies on the planet.

