Kaltura To Announce Financial Results For Third Quarter 2024 On Wednesday, November 6, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, (Nasdaq: KLTR), the experience cloud, today announced it will release its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2024, before open on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Kaltura will host a call to review its third quarter 2024 financial results and discuss its financial outlook.

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-877-407-0789 International Toll: +1- 201-689-8562

A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Kaltura's website at:

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura's Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, virtual events, and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit .

