US PPI Above Expectations Did Not Dampen Risk Appetite
Date
10/14/2024 2:16:37 PM
US producer prices rose at a faster pace in September than analysts had forecast. The headline PPI slowed to 1.8% y/y instead of the expected 1.6%. The core price index, which excludes food and energy, accelerated to 2.8%. While this is not the 3% peak we saw in June, it has been on an upward trend since the beginning of the year, from 1.8% in December.
