ABP Hosts Leadership Training

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation's Academic Bridge Programme (ABP), part of Pre-University Education, recently organised an intensive one-day leadership training in collaboration with Management Centre Europe and the American Management Association. The session equipped participants with strategies to enhance their leadership skills, emphasising the importance of fostering innovation for organisational success. The training brought together 50 executives and senior managers from and private sectors.

