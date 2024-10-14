Team Qatar Makes Debut For FIA Motorsport Games 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In a landmark moment for Qatar's motorsport scene, seven talented drivers have been officially announced to represent the nation at the prestigious FIA Motorsport Games 2024. The announcement came during a special event held at Lusail International Circuit on October 14, marking Qatar's first-ever participation in this global competition.

Amro Al Hamad, CEO of Lusail International Circuit, addressed the gathering with pride and enthusiasm:“As a nation with a growing passion for motorsports, these drivers will represent Qatar on an international stage, showcasing their skill, determination, and the months of preparation.”

The FIA Motorsport Games, often hailed as the“Olympics of motorsport,” will take place from October 23 to 27, 2023, in Valencia, Spain. This third edition of the Games promises to be the largest yet, featuring 26 categories and attracting over 1,000 athletes from more than 100 countries.

Qatar's team for the 2024 FIA Motorsport Games comprises of 7 talented drivers across 5 categories including Bader Al Sulaiti, F4 driver, Abdulaziz Al Kuwari a Rally 2 Gravel driver and his co-driver Nasser Al Kuwari, Ghanim Al Ali, GT, Ibrahim Abdulghani, GT, Saif Al Obaidli, Karting Mini and Khalid Al Maraghi, Esports GT.

“From F4 to Rally, GT, Karting, and even Esports, our drivers come from diverse disciplines, united by one goal: to make Qatar proud,” Al Hamad emphasised.“Their commitment and dedication are unmatched, and we are confident that their hard work will be on full display in Valencia.”

These talented drivers have undergone rigorous preparation, including intensive races, testing sessions, and a dedicated training camp in Europe this past summer, organized and supported by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) . Their participation marks a significant milestone in Qatar's motorsport journey.

Khalid Al Maraghi, competing in the ESports GT category for the FIA Motorsport Games, emphasized the team's commitment to daily training in the lead-up to the event. Al Maraghi stated: "Our goal is to compete at the highest level, striving for victory and making Qatar proud on the global stage".

The FIA Motorsport Games, jointly organized by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and SRO Motorsports Group, has seen remarkable growth since its inception in 2019. The event brings together athletes from across the globe, fostering a unique spirit of sporting competition under national flags.

These seven drivers in the FIA Motorsport Games are set to inspire a new generation of Qatari motorsport enthusiasts. Their dedication and skill will form the backbone of the country's motorsport scene, both internationally and locally.

Join us in celebrating Qatar's motorsport achievements and stay up to date with the nation's pride through LIC's social media channels.

