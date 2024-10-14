Ablation Devices Market Research Report 2024-2028 & 2033: Robotics, Non-Oncology Applications, And Real-Time Imaging Fuel Innovations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ablation Devices Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ablation devices market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $7.78 billion in 2023 to $8.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The ablation devices market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the historical period can be attributed to an increasing burden of chronic diseases, a growing elderly population, government initiatives and funding support, advancements in clinical evidence and research, and heightened awareness among physicians.



The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, improved integration of ablation devices with imaging technologies, rising disposable incomes, accelerated regulatory approvals, and increasing patient awareness. Major trends expected in this period include the growing use of robotics in procedures, expansion into non-oncology applications, advancements in real-time imaging modalities, the rise of telemedicine and remote monitoring, and the increasing adoption of personalized and patient-specific ablation treatment plans.

The ablation device market is poised for growth driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Lifestyle changes, aging populations, and longer lifespans contribute to the rising incidence of chronic conditions. Ablation devices play a critical role in treating chronic diseases by selectively destroying abnormal tissue, offering minimally invasive treatment options for conditions such as cardiac arrhythmias and certain cancers.

Leading companies in the ablation devices market are actively developing innovative solutions, such as the cryoballoon ablation system, for treating conditions such as Barrett's esophagus. The cryoballoon ablation system is a balloon-based catheter used to freeze and ablate tissue, particularly effective in cardiac arrhythmia treatment.

North America was the largest region in the ablation devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the ablation devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the ablation devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Ablation Devices Market Characteristics

3. Ablation Devices Market Trends and Strategies

4. Ablation Devices Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market

5. Global Ablation Devices Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Ablation Devices Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global Ablation Devices Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Ablation Devices Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)

6. Ablation Devices Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Ablation Devices Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Laser Ablators

Radiofrequency Ablators

Microwave Ablators

Ultrasound Ablators

Electric Ablators

Hydrothermal Ablators Cryoablators

6.2. Global Ablation Devices Market, Segmentation by Technology Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Radiofrequency Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Cryoablation

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound

Laser Interstitial Thermal Ablation Other Technology Types

6.3. Global Ablation Devices Market, Segmentation by Function, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Automatic Robotic

6.4. Global Ablation Devices Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others End-Users

7. Ablation Devices Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Ablation Devices Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Ablation Devices Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

