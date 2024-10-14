Rewardian Now Available On SAP® Store

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) By integrating with SAP SuccessFactors, Rewardian delivers secure and simplified employee recognition program enrollment and management.

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewardian today announced that its employee engagement and recognition

solution is now available on SAP® Store , the marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Rewardian integrates with SAP SuccessFactors and delivers simplified employee data and recognition program management for customers. This integration enhances HR operations by reducing manual data input, ensuring accurate employee information, and enabling a more efficient way to delivering meaningful recognition.

"As a partner in SAP PartnerEdge, Rewardian empowers companies to complement their SAP SuccessFactors solution by automating recognition and rewards based on real-time employee data," said Andrew Mitchell, CEO at Rewardian. This integration not only simplifies data management but also enhances how companies can drive meaningful employee engagement. By aligning recognition efforts with real-time employee achievements, organizations can foster a culture of appreciation that directly impacts morale, productivity, and retention."

The Rewardian platform, now available on the SAP Store - allows companies to:



Automate employee data transfer from SAP SuccessFactors to Rewardian

Design targeted and relevant recognition programs with key information such as first and last name, title, location, department, and custom attributes

Pull important recognition data into SAP SuccessFactors, and push SAP SuccessFactors performance feedback into Rewardian Empower managers during performance reviews with summary and recognition insights

SAP Store, found at sap, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Rewardian is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Rewardian

Rewardian

provides cloud-based employee recognition solutions designed to inspire employees to reach their full potential and decrease program management time for HR teams. More than a platform, Rewardian offers its clients global strategic program design services, analytics, and tailored reward options to motivate all generational preferences in the workplace.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information, press only:

Luke Kreitner, General Manager

Rewardian

[email protected]

SOURCE Rewardian LLC

