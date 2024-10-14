SOVRN GIVES PUBLISHERS CONTROL OF THEIR AD STACK WITH NEW SOFTWARE DESIGNED TO MAXIMIZE REVENUE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For the first time publishers have access to comprehensive advertising software resulting in immediate revenue increases and reduction of unnecessary fees

Sovrn , a publisher that helps publishers and content creators earn and keep more of their revenue, today announced that it is transforming ad management for publishers with the launch of the industry's first-ever Ad Management software. The product enables publishers to increase their revenue and autonomy by providing industry-leading monetization tools, flexible and customizable configurations, streamlined ad operations workflows, and the elimination of the costly fees associated with traditional sales houses.

Traditional sales houses can appear attractive for some publishers, but they come at a cost. High revenue share fees, rigid operations and reporting tools, channel conflicts, and lack of control over the most valuable SSP and demand relationships make publishers hesitant to adopt these models. Recognizing these challenges, Sovrn developed its software solution to deliver the monetization power of a category-leading sales house while addressing very real publisher concerns about flexibility and autonomy.

"We've created 'mission control' for Ad Ops and exposed all of the levers publishers need to have complete control over their programmatic set up and insight on how to optimize it.

said Peter Cunha, Managing Director, Sovrn. "This includes real-time reporting, configuration management and leveraging a publisher's own SSP seats across prebid, TAM and Open Bidding, all while complementing that demand profile with Sovrn's 120+ demand seats. We can help every publisher optimize their demand footprint, and offer a direct connection to DSPs through the Sovrn Exchange, free of take rates."

Sovrn's Ad Management software empowers publishers to control all their SSP demand and channel relationships, and uses advanced optimization tools such as dynamic price floors, traffic shaping, page-level aggregated auctions, and identity deployment to maximize revenue. Sovrn Ad Management provides publishers with real-time performance analytics across 40+ dimensions and 20+ measures for seamless A/B testing. In an industry known for inefficiencies and revenue fragmentation, this software streamlines ad operations and maximizes yield to make you more money.

"Working with Sovrn has expanded the customer base of our publishing business, enabling us to maximize revenue potential without accepting excessive revenue shares." Said Dan Kort, Sr Product Manager, IXL Learning. "Sovrn's SaaS pricing and direct-to-demand feature streamlined our AdOps and enhanced performance by reducing supply-side costs."

Sovrn's Ad Management software has already seen success for publishers like Dictionary, part of IXL Learning. Publishers, previously on rev share models, can save an average of 49% in fees that otherwise would have been deducted from their earnings. Additionally, Ad Management's page-level auctions and dynamic price floors increase yield by more than 10% for publishers using the software. Direct-to-demand -

Sovrn's zero take rate feature - is built into the product and has saved Ad Management publishers over $500k by eliminating SSP fees.

"Partnering with Sovrn allowed us to bring our publishing business closer to the buy-side, enabling us to maximize revenue potential while minimizing the impact of endless revenue shares," said Jack Murphy, CFO of Next Click Partners. "The combination of their SaaS pricing and direct-to-demand feature has streamlined our operations and enhanced our profitability by eliminating unnecessary supply chain fees."

