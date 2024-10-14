Park Lane Complex By Nic Lee Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Park Lane Complex

Nic Lee's Innovative Design for Park Lane Complex Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Interior Space and Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Nic Lee 's "Park Lane Complex" as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity and functionality of the Park Lane Complex, positioning it as a notable achievement within the interior design industry.The Park Lane Complex's innovative design showcases the seamless integration of traditional courtyards with Western-style buildings and pedestrian arcades, creating a harmonious blend of cultures and styles. This unique approach to spatial design not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the complex but also optimizes functionality and circulation, making it highly relevant to the needs and trends of the interior design industry.Nic Lee's design for the Park Lane Complex stands out for its thoughtful use of materials, such as the incorporation of red travertine from the Middle East, which pays homage to Guangzhou's Lingnan culture while exemplifying a cross-regional approach to sourcing materials. The design also features sleek and transparent glass lamp posts that draw inspiration from traditional Guangzhou festivals, transforming the space into a captivating atmosphere after dark.The recognition bestowed upon the Park Lane Complex by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to Nic Lee's dedication to excellence and innovation in design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within Waterfrom Design, fostering further exploration and pushing the boundaries of interior design while maintaining a strong connection to cultural traditions and local aesthetics.Interested parties may learn more at:/ada-winner-design?ID=158541About Nic LeeThe design director of Waterfrom Design, Nic Lee, has been in designs for over a decade, and his work mixes extreme simplicity with humor. He graduated from the Pratt Institute, New York with a Master of Science in interior design, as well as having participated in Denmark's International Study Program. Throughout his education and career, Nic has melded thinking from the arts, humanities, and philosophy, possessing the logical thinking of architecture and design, as well as the rebellious nature of artists. He likes to be the exception outside the norm, to redefine the current order, and to find the unexpected within the unpredictable inaccuracies. He has received the Golden Pin design award for two consecutive years (2010-11), and was one of the top 10 designers for the Taiwan Interior Design Award (2007-2010). He excels in the use of installation art in spaces, and loves to find his inspirations from life, getting the most out of copious amount of reading, exposure to artworks and exhibitions, and turning the profound feelings thus gained into sparks of design inspirations. Nic Lee is from Taiwan (China).About China Resources Land South China Guangzhou Co.China Resources Land Limited (CR Land, HK1109) is a strategic business unit responsible for city construction and operation under China Resources Group, a Fortune Global 500 company, and is also a front-runner of comprehensive urban investors, developers and operators in mainland China. It covers a wide range of business: residential development, investment property, urban redevelopment, property management, senior housing, leasing apartment, industrial funds, industrial property, cultural sports and educational property, cinema, construction, decoration, electromechanical and furniture etc.About Waterfrom DesignWaterfrom Design straddles both the residential design,architecture,commercial design and landscape field. Established in 2008, Waterfrom Design believes that design should be like water, simple and pure, organic and ever-changing, retaining the simple, neatness of water's essence, and displaying possibilities without framework in concept. They strive to give attention to the story and context of the space and time, to create spaces that can convey messages, and let emotions settle and mature. Waterfrom Design aims to create designs that, after having lived in the spaces for a period of time, whether a month, a year, or a decade, the effects of time will lead to the spaces having different expressions and emotions. They do not create designs that are obvious at first glance, but rather wish for the people utilizing the space to find the answers for themselves. Waterfrom Design tries to convey unexpected messages, and sometimes the people using the space will find the answers even before they do. Their products include interior design, architecture design, commercial design, and landscape design.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Recipients of this award have showcased their ability to skillfully blend form and function, creating designs that enhance the user experience and contribute positively to industry standards. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, academics, and journalists, ensures that only the most deserving projects are acknowledged. Winning designs are expected to exhibit innovative use of space, excellence in material selection, functional layout, mastery of color schemes, proficient lighting design, sustainable practices, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, design longevity, accessibility compliance, technology incorporation, space optimization, project management skills, safety considerations, and adaptability. The Bronze A' Design Award serves as a mark of distinction, highlighting the recipient's expertise and creativity in the field of interior design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes and promotes excellence in interior design. Welcoming entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, renowned manufacturers, and influential brands, the award provides a platform for showcasing creativity and gaining global recognition. The competition is organized annually across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award follows a rigorous blind peer review process, where projects are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to acknowledge and celebrate remarkable achievements that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. By recognizing these pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award not only honors the creative minds behind them but also promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the field of interior design.

