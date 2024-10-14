Quad To Host Call To Discuss Third Quarter And Year-To-Date 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SUSSEX, Wis., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD ) ("Quad" or the "Company"), a global marketing experience company, announced today that it will release its third quarter and year-to-date 2024 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Monday, October 28, 2024. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, to discuss the aforementioned results.
The call will be hosted by Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President and CEO, and Tony Staniak, Quad CFO. The full earnings release and slide presentation will be concurrently available on the Investors section of Quad's website at . As part of the conference call, Quad will conduct a question and answer session.
Participants can pre-register for the webcast by navigating to . Participants will be given a unique PIN to access the call on October 29. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
Alternatively, participants may dial in on the day of the call as follows:
U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-328-5508
International Toll: 1-412-317-5424
An audio replay of the call will be posted on the Investors section of Quad's website shortly after the conference call ends.
In addition, telephone playback will also be available until November 29, 2024, accessible as follows:
U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-344-7529
International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 9141656
About Quad
Quad (NYSE: QUAD ) is a global marketing experience company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad uses its suite of media, creative and production solutions to streamline the complexities of marketing and remove friction from wherever it occurs in the marketing journey. Quad tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to clients' objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed to market, strengthening marketing effectiveness, and delivering value on client investments.
Quad employs approximately 13,000 people in 14 countries and serves approximately 2,700 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service Rise
media agency and Betty
creative agency. Quad is also one the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.
For more information about Quad, including its commitment to ongoing innovation, culture and sustainable impact, visit quad .
Investor Relations Contact
Don Pontes
Executive Director of Investor Relations
916-532-7074
[email protected]
Media Contact
Claire Ho
Corporate Communications Director
414-566-2955
[email protected]
SOURCE Quad
