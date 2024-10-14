Families Of Missing Relatives From First Garabagh War Visit Liberated Territories
Date
10/14/2024 8:09:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
A group of people who lost their relatives in the First Garabagh
War and still have no information about their fate visited the
territories freed from occupation, Azernews
reports.
A delegation of 40 people visited Aghdam, Khojaly Martyrs'
Alley, Khankendi, and Shusha.
Those who participated in the trip organized by the "Garabagh
Missing Families" Public Union expressed that they are looking for
traces of their relatives in these lands.
After visiting the graves destroyed by the enemy at Martyrs'
Alley in Aghdam, the participants went to Khojaly Martyrs' Alley
and laid flowers in front of the graves located there. Those who
spoke in front of the cameras discussed their right to obtain
information about their missing relatives and called on
international organizations through the media.
After getting acquainted with the city of Khankendi, the
participants traveled to the city of Shusha and visited the Yukhari
Govhar Agha Mosque.
MENAFN14102024000195011045ID1108776145
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.