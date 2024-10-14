عربي


Families Of Missing Relatives From First Garabagh War Visit Liberated Territories

10/14/2024 8:09:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A group of people who lost their relatives in the First Garabagh War and still have no information about their fate visited the territories freed from occupation, Azernews reports.

A delegation of 40 people visited Aghdam, Khojaly Martyrs' Alley, Khankendi, and Shusha.

Those who participated in the trip organized by the "Garabagh Missing Families" Public Union expressed that they are looking for traces of their relatives in these lands.

After visiting the graves destroyed by the enemy at Martyrs' Alley in Aghdam, the participants went to Khojaly Martyrs' Alley and laid flowers in front of the graves located there. Those who spoke in front of the cameras discussed their right to obtain information about their missing relatives and called on international organizations through the media.

After getting acquainted with the city of Khankendi, the participants traveled to the city of Shusha and visited the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque.

AzerNews

