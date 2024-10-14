Zelensky Visits Production Facilities Of Defense Industry
10/14/2024 6:08:21 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky visited production facilities of the defense industry and thanked its employees for their contribution to strengthening the country.
The Head of State wrote this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“One of the production facilities of our defense industry, which plays an important role in Ukraine's fight. Today, it is crucial that our nation's strength continues to grow. Everyone working toward this goal is also a defender of Ukraine, making a significant contribution to our nation's survival,” Zelensky noted.
He thanked everyone dedicated to strengthen the state and to all Ukraine's partners for the joint agreements and projects that enhance our ability to protect people's lives.
As Ukrinform reported, on October 1, at the opening of the second International Defense Industries Forum (DFNC2), Volodymyr Zelensky said that in the context of a full-scale war under constant Russian attacks, Ukrainians were able to build a virtually new defense industry. In the first half of this year alone, Ukraine produced 25 times more ammunition for artillery and mortars than in the entire year of 2022.
Photo credit: President's Office
