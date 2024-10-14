Azerbaijan Participates In Central Asian Energy Ministers' Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The latest working meeting of the ministers of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan took place in Tashkent, where Azerbaijan was represented as a guest, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Energy Minister, Kamal Abbasov, attended the meeting alongside officials from the Central Asian nations, including Uzbekistan's of Energy Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Minister of Water Resources Shavkat Khamraev, Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliev, and Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibrayev.

The ministers addressed vital matters concerning the continuous operation of water and energy systems during the upcoming autumn-winter season, agreeing on the operational schedules of energy networks. Discussions also centered around jointly implemented projects, including the progress of "Gambarata SES-1" and adjustments to the water-energy balance. The construction of a hydroelectric power plant (HPP) on the Chatkal River in Kyrgyzstan was also a focal point, with representatives from the Chinese company CEEC engaging in future planning.

The meeting concluded with a proposal for regular working group sessions and a road map for project implementation.