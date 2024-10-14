Azerbaijan Participates In Central Asian Energy Ministers' Meeting
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The latest working meeting of the energy ministers of
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan took place in Tashkent,
where Azerbaijan was represented as a guest,
Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan's Deputy Energy Minister, Kamal Abbasov, attended the
meeting alongside officials from the Central Asian nations,
including Uzbekistan's Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov,
Minister of Water Resources Shavkat Khamraev, Kazakhstan's Minister
of Energy Almasadam Satkaliev, and Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Energy
Taalaibek Ibrayev.
The ministers addressed vital matters concerning the continuous
operation of water and energy systems during the upcoming
autumn-winter season, agreeing on the operational schedules of
energy networks. Discussions also centered around jointly
implemented projects, including the progress of "Gambarata SES-1"
and adjustments to the water-energy balance. The construction of a
hydroelectric power plant (HPP) on the Chatkal River in Kyrgyzstan
was also a focal point, with representatives from the Chinese
company CEEC engaging in future planning.
The meeting concluded with a proposal for regular working group
sessions and a road map for project implementation.
