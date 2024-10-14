Snoonu Celebrates Qatar Social Responsibility Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As businesses around the world increasingly prioritise their social responsibilities, Snoonu, the leading Qatari tech startup, has been at the forefront of initiatives that reflect its dedication to giving back to society.

In celebration of Qatar Social Responsibility Week, we take a closer look at the company's efforts to drive positive change through impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Qatar Social Responsibility Week is an annual event that brings together businesses, NGOs, and individuals to showcase efforts that contribute to the well-being of society.

The event aligns with Qatar's National Vision 2030, focusing on creating a balanced and sustainable society that nurtures human and social development alongside economic growth. In this spirit, Snoonu's recent initiatives exemplify how technology companies can play a pivotal role in shaping a better future.

Snoonu's No Riders Under the Sun campaign, launched in 2021, remains one of its most influential initiatives in promoting worker safety. This campaign was designed to protect delivery riders from extreme summer heat by temporarily replacing motorbike deliveries with cars during the hottest hours.

The initiative not only set a new standard for worker welfare within the company but also led to broader changes in national labour regulations in 2022, ensuring similar protections for all delivery drivers in Qatar. Recognised as the Best CSR Initiative in the Tech Sector at the 2024 Qatar CSR Summit, the campaign reflects Snoonu's commitment to worker rights and safety.

Snoonu's 'Too Good To Go' initiative tackles food waste by partnering with local restaurants and bakeries to sell unsold food at discounted prices.