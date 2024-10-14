Lulu Group Opens 24Th Outlet In Qatar At North Plaza Mall, Umm Al Amad

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: LuLu Group, a prominent retailer in the region, has celebrated a momentous achievement with the grand opening of its 24th outlet in Qatar, situated at the North Plaza Mall, Umm Al Amad.

The inauguration ceremony, held yesterday, was inaugurated by prominent Qatari businessman, Faysal Khalifa Sultan Al Thani. The event also attended by Ambassador of India to Qatar, H E Vipul, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Ahmed M. A. Al Thani, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International, Yusuff Ali M.A., Group Director-Global Operations & CSO Dr. Mohamed Althaf, and other esteemed dignitaries graced the occasion.

The new outlet offers a wide selection of fresh produce from local and around the world, an in-house bakery, and innovative shopping experiences, including the popular Planet Y, which features plant-based alternatives and a zero-waste refill station. It has plenty of parking, self-checkout options, and eco-friendly green checkout counters, LuLu guarantees a smooth and sustainable shopping experience. In his expression of gratitude, LuLu Group International Chairman and Managing Director MA Yusuff Ali expressed his gratitude for the continued support of the Qatari leadership.

“It is with immense pride and gratitude that I stand before you today to inaugurate our newest Lulu Hypermarket and Express Store in Umm Al Ahmad. This marks a significant milestone as it is our 24th store in Qatar and the 273rd in the Lulu Group's ever-growing family of hypermarkets around the world,” he said.

Prominent Qatari businessman Sheikh Faysal Khalifa Sultan Al Thani (fourth right), Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul (fourth left), Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed M A Al Thani, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International Yusuff Ali M A (fifth left), Group Director-Global Operations & CSO

Dr. Mohamed Althaf (third left) during the inauguration of Lulu outlet in Umm Al Amad yesterday.

First and foremost, he said,“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to H E Sheikh Faisal bin Khalifa Al Thani for gracing this occasion. Your presence today is a great honor, and it reaffirms the strong and enduring bond between the Lulu Group and the State of Qatar. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to the Indian Ambassador to Qatar H E Vipul and our many esteemed Qatari and international friends who have supported us along this journey.”

“Our success and growth in this beautiful nation would not have been possible without the visionary leadership of His Highness the Amir of Qatar and the tremendous support of the Qatari government. We are deeply grateful for the business-friendly environment that has allowed us to serve the people of Qatar and contribute to the nation's vibrant economy."

At Lulu, he said,“Our commitment has always been to provide world-class shopping experience, offering a wide range of quality products and unmatched customer service. This new store, spanning 25,000 square feet, is a testament to our continued dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers in Qatar.

“As we look to the future, we are excited to share that we will be opening three more stores soon-one later this year and two more in the first quarter of next year. With each new opening, we aim to bring even more convenience, variety, and value to the communities we serve,” he said.

The Indian Ambassador to Qatar H E Vipul said,“I am very pleased to be here today as the Lulu Group Chairman Yusuff Ali opens yet another Lulu store in Qatar, marking the 24th branch in this wonderful country. As he rightly said, we are deeply grateful to His Highness the Amir and the Qatari government for their continued support to the Indian community as well as to the Lulu Group. It fills me with great pride as the Indian Ambassador to see an Indian entrepreneur achieving such remarkable success here in the Gulf, particularly in Qatar.

The outlet prioritizes sustainability, offering amenities like wheelchair accessibility, seating areas, gift wrapping services, and a Reverse Vending Machine for recycling plastic bottles. Smart technology is embedded throughout the store, providing a smoother shopping experience with self-checkouts and an efficient checkout system.

LuLu at Umm Al Amad offers key features like smart technology for a seamless shopping experience, including self-checkouts, a Zero Waste refill station for reusable containers with dry goods, and a dedicated 'Planet-Y' section for vegan and vegetarian options. Additional features include dedicated sections for Vegan, Organic, Keto-friendly, Superfoods, Gluten-free, Protein, Dairy-free, Under 100 Calories, and No Added Sugar products. There's also a Juice Station serving a range of freshly made juices, a Superfood Pantry offering affordable superfood items, and an extensive Fresh Market produce section.