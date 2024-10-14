'Crystal Walkway To Be A Leading Tourist Destination'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, with its visionary projects and unwavering commitment to excellence is shaping the future of sustainable living, evident by the company's latest projects showcased at the Cityscape Qatar 2024.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the exhibition, Abdullatif Ali Al Yafei (pictured), Executive Director of Public Services at UDC highlighted UDC's primary focus at Cityscape Qatar which is to promote investments in Crystal Residence, one of the most significant additions to its growing portfolio of premium developments.

This year“we are focusing and promoting Crystal Residence, which is the latest project that is executed by UDC. The company is very pleased to announce that this project is almost complete and will be ready for residents, owners, and visitors. This block consists of 15 mixed-use buildings that have 586 apartments of which almost 80% has been sold and leased.”

“We also have the basement, which is in the same size of the plot occupying 1500 cars, plus in the ground floor we have 11,000 square meters of retail area which has been already leased 100%.” “Sustainability is very key for us and for those 15 mixed-use building we have GSAS certification,” he added.

Situated at the heart of Gewan Island, Crystal Residence exemplifies luxury, lifestyle, and sustainability, and stands as one of the most significant additions to UDC's growing portfolio of premium developments.

Crystal Residence is a family-friendly community designed to offer the perfect balance of privacy and modern lifestyle, making it an attractive investment in Qatar's real estate landscape.

Al Yafei further noted that part of the Crystal Residence we also have the Crystal Walkway which will be the number one destination in Qatar and the region. The reason is the unique design for this Crystal Walkway which is 450 meter in length. It is fully air conditioned and consists of 45 crystal shades providing more than 14,000 square meters of shade.”

“We will have in one area the largest quantity of crystals in the world and have 10 tonnes of crystals of different size which are distributed in different ways. We will have 180 illuminated crystal flooring boxes and people will be walking on top of them which will be protected by glass. The crystal flooring represents five different themes - desert, snow, forest, sea, and machineries,” he added.

In addition,“we will have two clocks made of crystals (5 meter height), all the building signages are made of crystals, So we have 15 signages of 7 meter length.”

The climatised walkway's elegant design reflects the luxury and sophistication that defines UDC's developments, providing visitors with a breathtaking visual experience that captures the essence of Gewan Island's unique lifestyle offerings. The replica also serves as a testament to UDC's vision of creating spaces that blend aesthetics with functionality.