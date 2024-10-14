QNA, SPA Sign Agreement For Cooperation, News Exchange

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) H E Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi met yesterday with President of the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) H E Ali Alzaid. The meeting took place following the signing of the executive framework agreement for cooperation and news exchange between QNA and SPA.

The meeting discussed areas of mutual collaboration and ways to develop both agencies' work by benefiting from artificial intelligence and new technologies. The two sides also focused on enhancing innovation and the use of in and news content.

H E the Director-General of QNA stressed the importance of strengthening news-related and professional collaboration, in service of the mutual interests of both parties in light of the framework agreement. H E the President of SPA said that enhancing joint cooperation between the two sides will advance the work of both agencies and allow them to benefit from one other's experiences and practices, particularly in terms of the use of technology and artificial intelligence.