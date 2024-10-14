Al Khater, WHO Regional Director Discuss Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean H E Dr. Hanan Hassan Balkhy, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the WHO.

The deliberations also covered developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, Lebanon and Afghanistan, in addition to several topics of common interest.