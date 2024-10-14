(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Sourced from 2,200 feet below Hawaii's Kona Sea, with no added ingredients, preservatives or common allergens.

Naturally occurring magnesium chloride including electrolytes + a full spectrum of trace sea minerals.

Glass bottle with dropper for easy, titratable dosing. Supports muscle relaxation, restful sleep, and cellular health.*

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Smidge® is excited to introduce a new addition to its line of premium, small-batch supplements: Deep Ocean Liquid Magnesium Drops .

This natural, highly bioavailable magnesium supplement is derived from the pristine, mineral-rich waters of Hawaii's Kona Sea, 2,200 feet below the surface. Smidge® continues to uphold its commitment to providing clean supplements comprised of the most nutrient-rich ingredients from around the world with this latest offering.

Smidge® Deep Ocean Liquid Magnesium Drops

Continue Reading

Co-owner Dan Corrigan explains the motivation behind this product: "The appeal to add our Deep Ocean Liquid Magnesium Drops to our collection was that the magnesium is from nature and our customers could titrate their dose," he said, adding that the product is appropriate for:



Anyone who wants naturally occurring magnesium.

Those who want magnesium but who do not swallow pills, including infants and children.

Athletes who want pure, natural electrolytes and post-workout recovery.* People on the go, who want to tote their mineral-enhanced water to the gym and drink it a steady, low dose throughout the day

The meticulous crafting process involves a gentle, old-school method that respects the ocean's natural resources. Ocean water is drawn up via a pipeline and placed in solar tubes, where salt crystals form, leaving behind mineral-rich runoff. Untouched by machinery, this pristine liquid is then hand-scooped to create Smidge® Deep Ocean Liquid Magnesium Drops.

"Creating this product was about more than just offering another supplement," Corrigan continued. "It was about bringing a piece of the ocean's ancient purity into everyday life, allowing our customers to benefit from the natural wonders of magnesium in its most bioavailable form."

Key benefits of Smidge® Deep Ocean Liquid Magnesium Drops:



Naturally occurring magnesium chloride : Harvested from ancient deep-sea water in liquid form, ensuring high bioavailability and swift absorption.*



Full spectrum of electrolytes and trace sea minerals : The drops also have naturally occurring potassium and trace amounts of calcium, iron, copper, zinc, manganese and sodium chloride.*



Sourced from Hawaii's Kona Sea : Drawn from the 900-year-old Hawaiian Thermohaline Circulation - 2,200 feet below the surface of the Kona Sea.



Pure and additive-Free : No preservatives, artificial ingredients, or common allergens - just pure, clean minerals. It also doesn't have magnesium citrate, which is in other commercial magnesium supplements and can cause digestive upset.*

Supports cellular health, muscle relaxation, mild stress relief and sleep : Magnesium is vital for over 300 physiological functions, promoting overall wellness.*

Availability

Smidge® Deep Ocean Liquid Magnesium Drops are now available for purchase on the Smidge® website and through select retailers. Each 2-ounce bottle has a convenient dropper for easy dosing, providing a 30-day supply. Simply add the drops to filtered water or take them directly for a quick, effective boost of magnesium.

Harvesting this precious product takes time and effort, so it cannot be found in stores.

For more information, visit Smidge® Deep Ocean Liquid Magnesium Drops .

The Smidge® mission

The Smidge® team combs the world for the most nutrient-rich, fresh ingredients. They're committed to using real food. And will never use synthetic vitamins, as vitamins from food are precious and powerful, and Mother Nature is the best source. Smidge® supplements are natural, free of additives and common allergens - and provide critical nutrients based on what ancestors consumed to thrive and customer feedback. As a transparent, founder-owned and managed company, Smidge® aims to change millions of lives by providing pure supplements that restore the body's balance – and support its remarkable healing abilities.*

For more information, visit Smidge Small Batch Supplements® online at GetSmidge

and @GetSmidge on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Dan Corrigan

Daniel Corrigan is co-owner of Organic 3, Inc., parent company of Smidge Small Batch Supplements® and Rosita® USA. He's the creator of the unparalleled Sensitive Probiotic (formerly called GutPro®), which is helping countless others around the world heal and thrive. Dan has given lectures on wholesome food and holistic and gut health. He's held past leadership positions in organizations dedicated to Dr. Weston A. Price, DDS. Dan is trained in various natural health disciplines such as acupressure, whole nutrition and autism nutrition, Feng Shui and alternative medicine. He's also a Certified Body Ecology Coach, trained by Donna Gates. In these capacities, Dan has connected with parents, who asked him to create pure probiotics for their children on the spectrum with sensitivities to the ingredients and additives in commercial brands. He also helped bring the world's only raw Cod Liver Oil to market with the Rosita® family in Norway.

Related links:

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Smidge Small Batch Supplements®

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED