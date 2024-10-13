Fun Drone Safety Song Educates Young Flyers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Drone Safety Song - Education and Safety

Bendigo Aerial releases Drone Safety Song for Kids to children safe drone practices in a fun and engaging manner.

- Chris Mather

BENDIGO, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bendigo Aerial announces the release of its new educational song, "Drone Safety Song for Kids ." This resource aims to teach children about drone safety in a fun and engaging way.

Key details about the song:

.Target Audience: Children under ten

.Written By: Chris Mather, Chief Remote Pilot at Bendigo Aerial

.Availability: Free on major streaming platforms like Spotify, YouTube, Amazon, and Apple Music

The song aims to introduce essential drone safety rules through a catchy melody. Chris Mather states, "I wrote this song to help children learn about drone safety while having fun. Simple rules set a strong foundation for their future flights."

In addition to the song, Bendigo Aerial has also released the "Drone Adventure " children's book. This book complements the song and serves as a resource for parents and educators.

Benefits of these resources include:

.Promoting discussion about drone safety between parents and children

.Serving as an educational tool in school settings

.Featuring a YouTube video with sign language to enhance accessibility

"As more kids take to the skies with drones, teaching them simple safety rules through a fun song helps them become responsible flyers in the future." - Chris Mather

Bendigo Aerial is proud to be the first organisation worldwide to offer a song and book focused on drone safety for kids. The company aims to foster responsible drone use among young people as interest in drones continues to grow.

For more information about the "Drone Safety Song for Kids," please visit the official Bendigo Aerial website.

