India's Musk - And His Evs - Need To Be Less Combustible

(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Bloomberg Opinion) -- By constantly referring to one of the world's youngest billionaires as“India's Elon Musk,” the has done a disservice to Bhavish Aggarwal. The 39-year-old founder of Bengaluru-based Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. seems to have started believing that hurling insults is how tycoons must deal with pesky naysayers, folks who just can't grasp their uncommon vision.

Well, the past week

ought to have taught

Aggarwal a lesson: Not everyone gets to play

the world's richest man.



An online spat between

Aggarwal and Kunal Kamra, a popular

Indian stand-up comic, has had India riveted. Earlier this month, Kamra

shared, with his 2.4 million followers on X,

an unflattering image

of what appeared to be a graveyard of

electric vehicles. The scooters

were seen gathering dust outside an Ola facility, possibly awaiting repair or replacement.

After one of its two-wheelers caught fire in March 2022, the company recalled a batch of 1,441 for inspection in what it said was a preemptive measure to deal with an isolated incident. In the past year, though, the national consumer hotline has received more than 10,000

complaints about quality and service, according to media reports. Ola hasn't disputed these numbers in public, nor has it challenged

the authenticity of the picture posted by Kamra.

“Do Indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this? Two wheelers are many daily wage workers' lifeline,” Kamra wrote.“Is this how Indians will get to using EVs?” he asked, tagging the road-transport minister and the department of consumer affairs.

Ola's chief executive officer chose

to respond. After all,

the comedian had published

atop of one of Aggarwal's posts

that showed a picture of

the automaker's gleaming

giga factory for cell manufacturing, the EV maker's pride and joy. Funding its

expansion was one of the goals of the company's very successful $733 million

initial public offering

in August. So, on Oct. 6, Aggarwal took to X:



“Since you care so much

@kunalkamra88, come and help us out! I'll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career.

Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers. We're expanding service network fast and backlogs will be cleared soon.”

This evokes Musk's playbook, if not

the level of rancor or insult of

the Tesla Inc. boss's online spat with a

British diver helping in

the 2018 rescue of the schoolboys trapped in a Thai cave. Musk had sent engineers and a vessel

to aid

the

effort, but after

Vernon Unsworth rejected the offer as a“PR stunt” and suggested in a CNN interview that

the billionaire“stick his submarine where it hurts,” Musk called him a“pedo guy” on Twitter. Unsworth sued for defamation, but lost. Musk testified that his remark was meant to be an insult; he wasn't really accusing Unsworth

of being a pedophile.

High-profile corporate leaders have public roles and responsibilities. They aren't as free to speak their minds as the rest of us.

The advice that a major Tesla shareholder gave Musk during the Thai cave-rescue episode

applies to Aggarwal, too:“If something really upsets you, go for a walk around the factory ... Get an ice cream cone. Just don't use Twitter.”

Instead, Aggarwal doubled

down, sharpening his attack in subsequent posts that urged the comic to“earn some real skills for a change.” A job at the Ola service center will

“pay better than your flop

shows,” he said.

In the court of public opinion, the comedian won. Apart from a few voices of solidarity with the CEO,

the replies from bystanders to the slugfest mostly came from

people who didn't like his arrogant tone. Many shared

their own -

or other customers' - frustrations

with Ola's product quality and speed of servicing.



I have a ton of patience for the startup widely

seen as a proxy for revival of

India's stunted manufacturing

ambitions. Given the country's abysmal record of female labor force participation,

Ola's

women-led EV factory is a remarkable

initiative.

As I have written before, the SoftBank Group Corp.-backed EV

maker

is also a test case for

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's industrial-policy push. His

government

has awarded not one, but two sets of production-linked incentives to Aggarwal.

For the first time in two decades, a major Indian automaker has made a stock-market debut.

Being important,

however, is no excuse

for bad behavior. Or

a license to sell

products that so many consumers find to be defective.

According to the newspaper

Mint, Ola is handling as many as 80,000 consumer complaints a month. Amid shrinking sales volumes, the Indian government

has

ordered an audit to verify if the automaker

is maintaining its service centers and honoring the warranty to consumers, Reuters has reported. I asked the corporate communications team if the reports were

accurate. I didn't hear back.

In an Oct. 7 announcement to the stock exchanges, Ola said it had received a show-cause notice from the

Central Consumer Protection Authority. Ola's shares have fallen

from a post-IPO-high of 146 rupees to 90. Aggarwal has many real-world problems.

So why's he making them worse by tilting at social-media windmills?

Having lashed out at Kamra, it was still possible for Aggarwal to do damage control

by borrowing a leaf from

Musk's strategy of

JDART, as his legal team once described

it in court. The clunky acronym stands for“joking, deleted, apologized-for, responsive tweets.”

When I last checked Friday, the Indian billionaire hasn't

deleted his

posts, nor had he apologized for them. That's a mistake.“Olan

Musk,”

as Kamra has started

calling Aggarwal, needs a longer fuse. He also needs to understand that“serving one's country” - the

lesson he says

he learned from his backer Ratan Tata, the Indian corporate titan

who died last week - takes many forms.



Ola scooters catching fire

may be an expensive, but

fixable, operational challenge. The

CEO blowing his

top at someone who's out to make

1.4 billion people laugh by confronting their daily reality is a PR disaster, with serious consequences.

