Guyana Unveils People-Centric Transformative Roadmap

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – In addition to announcing a $200,000 one-off cash grant for every household and electricity costs to be slashed by 50 percent by end of 2025, president Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday, outlined a people-centric transformative roadmap for Guyana at a special sitting of the 12th parliament at the Arthur Chung Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal.

The following strategies align with the government's 2030 vision:

Infrastructure



Airport – The president highlighted the idea of constructing an international airport in Lethem, Region Nine. Additionally, there is a proposal to expand the aerodrome at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). Zoo and Botanical Garden transformation – The government will launch a programme under the offices of the president and vice president to rebuild Guyana's zoo to international standards.

The Botanical Garden is expected to be enhanced, and a partnership with the King's Foundation will support the restoration of Georgetown to its status as a“garden city.”

Biodiversity International Centre – The government is engaging with Harvard and Oxford universities to establish an international centre for biodiversity, supporting efforts to protect and restore Guyana's ecosystem.

“Vision 2030 positions Guyana as a leader, not a follower. Positions Guyana as a partner with the rest of the world, not as a challenger. Our vision is to create friendship and partnership and deploy our human assets,” the head-of-state emphasised.

Technology

President Ali stressed the importance of fully utilising technology in the modern era.

New digital school – The government plans to establish a digital school, creating an innovative learning environment for students. It is also assessing the potential of building data centres in the country to advance citizens' skills and create higher-paying jobs.

Agriculture

Depreciation for poultry farmers

“This will reduce the effective cost of investment in the sector and incentivise, ramp-up investment and increase production. We intend for Guyana to be a poultry meat producing capital of the Caribbean.” president Ali said.

Social development

World-class film production – Efforts are underway to create a world-class film production environment. The ministry of culture, Youth, and Sports is currently negotiating a production agreement with an international partner, which will lead to the establishment of a national film commission focusing on heritage.

“We're building an ecosystem to support cultural development, youth development, and sport development, in which tens of billions of dollars are being invested,” president Ali said.

Security

Drone and GIS Department – A new drone and Geographic Information System (GIS) department is being developed for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to enhance maritime and airspace monitoring.

Firefighting Capability – the GDF's capacity will be further expanded as it will soon be equipped with the means to conduct aerial firefighting.

The PPP/C government remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving its outlined goals with full transparency. With an aggressive plan in place, the roadmap that the president outlined in his speech is set to be completed by, or even before, 2030.

