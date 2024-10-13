Musical Ensemble Azerbaijan Ruzgari Founded In Istanbul

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A musical ensemble called "Azerbaijan Ruzgarı" (Azerbaijan Wind) consisting of artists living and working in Istanbul was created.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Saida Omar, the author and host of the "Azerbaijan Wind" program broadcast on the "TRT TÜRKÜ" channel of the Turkish "TRT Istanbul" radio, told the media.

Speaking about the creation of this group, Saida Omar said: "For four years now, there have been enough listeners of the program "Azerbaijan Wind" broadcast every Sunday on different Turkish TV channels and now on "TRT TÜRKÜ" radio. For this reason, we decided to establish this ensemble. The main goal is to present Azerbaijani literature and music to a wider audience with live concert programs.

She said that the common values ​​of the Turkic world and the works of Azerbaijan's independence poets will be given a special place in the repertoire of the musical ensemble: "Poems from the works of our writers such as Nizami Ganjavi, Muhammad Fuzuli, Imaddin Nasimi, Ahmad Javad, Huseyn Javid, Mikayil Mushfiq, Almaz Ildırım will be sung with mugham accompaniment. Besides, there will also be folk and composer songs, and dances will be performed as well, according to S. Omar. The soloists of the group are Elgun Guliyev (singer-vocalist), a graduate of the Istanbul University Conservatory who has been promoting Azerbaijani music in the world and Turkiye for many years, Saida Omar, a reciter, doctoral student of Istanbul University, author, and host of the "Azerbaijan Wind" television and radio program, artist of Gazi University. The tar payer of the ensemble is Doctoral student Parviz Musayev, the violinist is Ruzbeh Mogaddamezad, a graduate student of Istanbul Rural University, composer, arranger-pianist is Parvin Aslanov, and the drummer Farhad Uzunbaş is a graduate of Sakarya University.