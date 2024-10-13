Musical Ensemble Azerbaijan Ruzgari Founded In Istanbul
A musical ensemble called "Azerbaijan Ruzgarı" (Azerbaijan Wind)
consisting of artists living and working in Istanbul was
created.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Saida Omar, the author and
host of the "Azerbaijan Wind" program broadcast on the "TRT TÜRKÜ"
channel of the Turkish "TRT Istanbul" radio, told the media.
Speaking about the creation of this music group, Saida Omar
said: "For four years now, there have been enough listeners of the
program "Azerbaijan Wind" broadcast every Sunday on different
Turkish TV channels and now on "TRT TÜRKÜ" radio. For this reason,
we decided to establish this ensemble. The main goal is to present
Azerbaijani literature and music to a wider audience with live
concert programs.
She said that the common values of the Turkic world and the
works of Azerbaijan's independence poets will be given a special
place in the repertoire of the musical ensemble: "Poems from the
works of our writers such as Nizami Ganjavi, Muhammad Fuzuli,
Imaddin Nasimi, Ahmad Javad, Huseyn Javid, Mikayil Mushfiq, Almaz
Ildırım will be sung with mugham accompaniment. Besides, there will
also be folk and composer songs, and dances will be performed as
well, according to S. Omar. The soloists of the group are Elgun
Guliyev (singer-vocalist), a graduate of the Istanbul University
Conservatory who has been promoting Azerbaijani music in the world
and Turkiye for many years, Saida Omar, a reciter, doctoral student
of Istanbul University, author, and host of the "Azerbaijan Wind"
television and radio program, artist of Gazi University. The tar
payer of the ensemble is Doctoral student Parviz Musayev, the
violinist is Ruzbeh Mogaddamezad, a graduate student of Istanbul
Rural University, composer, arranger-pianist is Parvin Aslanov, and
the drummer Farhad Uzunbaş is a graduate of Sakarya University.
